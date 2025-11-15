Hey Pandas! What Is Something You Think Everyone Needs To Or Should Know?

Just a random question
#1
We are all made out of the same – no matter what we look outside! It’s just skin color, hair and the physique that differs!
#2
When you order takeout from a restaurant, tip the server. I don’t think you need to tip 20%, but you should leave something. The server has to take your order, pack everything up, and that takes time away from my tables. Especially with big orders, like 6 meals. it takes a long time. So throw the server like 10%, because we’re still getting paid $2-$4 an hour.
#3
All humans are created equal.
#4
you will be okay
#5
I truly believe that everyone should do shadow work in order to live an authentic and happy life.
A really good book to start with is from Alyce Barry: “Practically Shameless, How Shadow Work Helped Me Find My Voice, My Path, and My Inner Gold”
#6
We arrive with nada
We leave with nada
And we ain’t got that much time between these 2 days. SO:
Be nice to others. No, it’s not stupid – compassion makes life worth living.
#7
No is a full sentence. If I don’t want to do something or go somewhere I always weigh it up with the impact it with have on others and decide, so not the most literal aspect of the saying as sometimes we have to do things we don’t want to, but your mental well-being is important. People in general do normally understand
#8
We classify animals like wolves, jackals, coyotes, and dingos as different animals. But we classify pugs, huskys, Great Danes and beagles as the same animal.
#9
a jiffy is 1/60th of a second
#10
NEVER judge anyone by their looks. I could be wearing casual clothes on my college campus, but if you didn’t know me, you wouldn’t know I had a second-degree black belt, childhood brain cancer, or epilepsy.
#11
EVERY generation will have/ create(d) something the generation BEFORE did NOT have, and the FUTURE generations will NOT need.
#12
that I am 100 meters from your house and rapidly approaching….
#13
Mormons prefer to be called Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
I know it’s a mouthful, but a lot of people don’t know we’re Christians and they have a lot of misconceptions about us.
We don’t practice polygamy.
We don’t worship Mormon, we worship Jesus. Mormon is just the prophet that compiled the records into one book.
The Book of Mormon is an account of Christ’s visit to the America’s.
God loves each and every one of His children.
Agency is essential to His plan.
Families can be together forever.
And Christ suffered all of our pains and afflictions so He knows how to help us.
#14
Everything happens for a reason.
#15
That people are allowed to have opinions-wether you think they are good or bad.
#16
Sometimes your parents are wrong.
#17
Posting on CNN’s behalf. – “Lindsay Lohan announces she is engaged.”
Now that what I call “news”
#18
That not giving tips after meal is completely ok.
