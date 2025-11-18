Stranded For 3 Months After Cruise Malfunction, Passengers Share Their $3,500/Month Cabin

Three months, that’s how long the passengers of a world cruise have been stranded in Belfast, facing continuous delays—and they are loving it.
The vessel, called Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey, docked at Queen’s Island in the Northern Ireland city for maintenance before its scheduled departure on May 30, 2024, for what was expected to be a three-year voyage. However, issues with the ship’s rudders and gearbox have kept it grounded.
Some passengers, like Holly Hennessey from Florida, had to turn the Irish city into their temporary home. Stuck in Belfast with her cat, she describes the situation as “hunkering down” while waiting for the ship to be ready.
Although travelers are allowed to spend the day on the ship, they must disembark in the evenings.
“We can spend all day aboard the ship, and they provide shuttle buses to get on and off,” Ms Hennessey said. “We can have all of our meals and they even have movies and trivia entertainment, almost like cruising except we’re at the dock.”
Due to the years-long nature of the ship’s voyages, passengers have the opportunity to purchase their cabins outright instead of paying a daily rate, allowing them to stay on board beyond the initial three-year trip.
For Hennessey, this is a dream come true, as she claimed to have always wanted to live on a ship. “I want to stay just as long as I am able,” she added in an interview with the BBC.
Another couple on the cruise, Angela and Stephen Theriac, have used their time in Belfast to travel to neighboring countries. They’ve taken trips around Spain, England, and even Greenland.
Angela believes the stranding of the ship has been a blessing in disguise, as it has allowed her to make the most of their situation. “We keep teasing that we will apply for residency here in Belfast,” she stated.
Stephen, on the other hand, explains that the time they’ve been stranded has allowed them to visit every restaurant and pub in the city. “It’s all part of our adventure,” he explained.
Another couple was less thrilled about the prospect of being stranded, having to pay upwards of $3,500 for each month they stay on their cabin
Despite the mishap, Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin also decided to make the most out of the mishap and decided to start a Youtube channel to document their experience.
The couple have also taken the chance to visit neighboring countries, specifically Croatia and Sweden.
The pair revealed that they intend to stay indefinitely on the ship, but explain that they opted for a plan that allows them to “pay as they go.”
This meant that they had to pay an initial deposit of $100,000, with further payments going towards covering the full price of their cabin, as well as providing them with a variety of benefits.
Healthcare, lunch, dinner, entertainment, trips and other activities organized by the cruise’s community are all included in the fee which coincidentally comes at around the same estimated monthly expenses of a family in Belfast, at around $3,500, according to Numbeo.
Some passengers have sold their houses and invested their savings into the project, having no other choice but to make the most of their time while maintenance continues
Other travelers who have been on the vessel since the beginning, like Dr. David Austin, have resigned themselves to their fate.
“I was committed, having sold my house right before my arrival, and I’ve stayed committed to this adventure with every delay,” he said, considering the idea of feeling disappointed about the delays a waste of time.
For the ship’s CEO, Mike Petterson, his passenger’s Belfast adventures might be coming to an end, and he gave an optimistic forecast. “We expect the ship to launch by the end of the next week,” he revealed.
Petterson also highlighted the “affordability” of the residential ship, labeling it as an unprecedented opportunity for those who want to live the rest of their lives sailing the seas.
“Step into a realm where every morning greets you with a new horizon, and every night serenades with a lullaby of waves. At Villa Vie, find the perfect residence tailored to your taste,” reads the cruise’s website.
The company describes the ship as the “most affordable of its kind,” promising would-be buyers 15 years of ownership of each of the vessel’s luxurious cabins
But how much does it cost to live aboard the Villa Vie?
Their website lists cabin costs that range from $99,999 to $899,000, depending on the size of the room, view, and other accommodations like balconies and extra furniture.
Monthly fees range from $1750 at the cheapest to $7999 for a solo passenger in their most expensive suite.
Ownership is not permanent, however, as the villa only remains private for a maximum of 15 years.
Rental segments are also available that work like more traditional cruises. Prices vary depending on the area of the world to be visited, with Singapore being the cheapest at $3,204 and the Mediterranean the costliest at $24,485 for single passengers.
Mike Petterson believes the recent stranding to be an inevitable consequence of his business model, which he says is “unprecedented.”
“When you’re the first at doing something, you will run into hiccups, but we’re definitely getting there, and although we are late, we will launch,” he added.
Netizens praised the travelers for embracing their unexpected delay in Belfast, which gave them a chance to explore the area
Belfast netizens welcomed the passengers of the stranded ship and invited them to enjoy the city while they could. Others expressed some healthy level of jealousy at the lifestyle those aboard the Villa Vie are leading.
“Welcome to Belfast and I hope you get to see more of our beautiful country,” wrote one local.
“I would love to be delayed in Belfast for 3 months!” said a reader.
“There are so many beautiful, interesting places to visit! Just a bus ride outside Belfast,” recommended another Belfast citizen.
“Brilliant attitude and a great city to be lucky enough to be delayed in,” wrote one reader, commending the travelers for keeping their spirits high.
“Time for a full scale tour of Ireland! dodgy weather yes, but full of natural beauty,” wrote an Irish user.
“Like jail, but on water,” wrote one reader, as others reacted with less enthusiasm at the ship’s mishap, wishing the best for the travelers as they wait
