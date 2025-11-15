Hey Pandas, What Weird Question Would You Ask Your Neighbour? (Closed)

If shame/disrespect was no issue and they had to tell you the absolute truth, what would you want to ask your neighbour?
Some people are more curious than others but we probably all once wondered why that one weird neighbour would trim their hedge in the dark, or why their kid goes to school wearing a shirt, shorts and gloves in the middle of winter.
Enlighten us with your curiosity! And of course, bonus points if you know and share the answer 😉
#1
“Why do the police keep showing up at your house?”
#2
What’s your Wi-Fi password?
