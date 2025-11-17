A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

by

In this past year, I’ve had the opportunity to make a lot of connections on Instagram. Most are fans of the comic series that I created, and a few are artists who either create great artwork or illustrate comics of their own unique designs.

Examining new ways to illustrate and color my comics gives me a chance to grow as an artist and the opportunity to test my comic-creating capabilities.

Sometimes, I would see something fantastic in an artist’s work. An image or an idea that I would like to try to incorporate into one of my comics. Only after speaking with the artist and asking for their permission would I begin the process, fully giving credit where credit is due.

I have had the opportunity to chat with some of these creative individuals about many things, one of which is being able to do a comic crossover. Everyone loves a crossover comic.

If you would like to see more of my Bored Panda posts, you can click here, here, or here.

More info: bonebagcomics.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 The Cat Came Back

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#2 Date Nite

As time progressed, I received some interesting requests. What if Grimm went on a date?

This idea intrigued me. I had not thought of Grimm having a love life, let alone going on a romantic date. I put this question to my readers. “Who would be Grimm’s date?” After much discussion, I decided to create Mandy the Mermaid. This was a fantastic comic. Even though it was only a few panels long, it had a heart. And it pushed me to my limits on coloring.

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#3 Plumbing Problems

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#4 Bonebag Meets Belzebubs

As for the crossover comics, Bonebag is transported via summoning circle and meets one of the characters from the Belzebubs Comic series (created by JP Ahonen)

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#5 Something About Rosemary

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#6 A Viking We Will Go

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#7 Feel The Burn

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#8 Witch Joke

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#9 One Kay Thanks

Eventually, I hit the 1000 followers milestone

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#10 Meet Bob The Zombie

Bob The Zombie interrupts Bonebag’s morning breakfast ritual. (Bob was created by Jonathan LA Luz, Dead Inside Comics)

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#11 Game Night

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#12 Curse Jar

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#13 Free Hamper

The creator of the webcomic series Deliberately Buried Comics gave me permission to use an image of a Free Hamper they had

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#14 Drinking Buds

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#15 Quack Attack

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#16 Eeney, Meeney, Miney… Magic

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#17 Oboe Lessons On Tuesdays

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#18 Poltergust A/C Repair

The creator of Towny Town Comics (Jacob Luther) allowed me to use an A/C unit in need of an exorcism

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#19 Tricky Treat

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#20 Hunger

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#21 Everyone Loves A Crossover Comic

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#22 Screen Time

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

#23 Wait! Is It Cookie Season Already!

A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Are The Items That You Miss? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Who Work Smarter, Not Harder Share Their Best ‘Lazy’ Cooking Hacks
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Place To Visit In The World Before Dying? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
68 Things Women Said And Did That Men Found Creepy As Hell
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
This Cat Guided A Lost Man Down A Mountain In Switzerland
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Former Stray Animals In Ecuador Are Moving To Europe
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.