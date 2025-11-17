A Nutty Necromancer And His Audacious Assistant Are The Main Characters Of The Comic Series I Create (23 New Pics)

In this past year, I’ve had the opportunity to make a lot of connections on Instagram. Most are fans of the comic series that I created, and a few are artists who either create great artwork or illustrate comics of their own unique designs.
Examining new ways to illustrate and color my comics gives me a chance to grow as an artist and the opportunity to test my comic-creating capabilities.
Sometimes, I would see something fantastic in an artist’s work. An image or an idea that I would like to try to incorporate into one of my comics. Only after speaking with the artist and asking for their permission would I begin the process, fully giving credit where credit is due.
I have had the opportunity to chat with some of these creative individuals about many things, one of which is being able to do a comic crossover. Everyone loves a crossover comic.
If you would like to see more of my Bored Panda posts, you can click here, here, or here.
More info: bonebagcomics.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 The Cat Came Back
#2 Date Nite
As time progressed, I received some interesting requests. What if Grimm went on a date?
This idea intrigued me. I had not thought of Grimm having a love life, let alone going on a romantic date. I put this question to my readers. “Who would be Grimm’s date?” After much discussion, I decided to create Mandy the Mermaid. This was a fantastic comic. Even though it was only a few panels long, it had a heart. And it pushed me to my limits on coloring.
#3 Plumbing Problems
#4 Bonebag Meets Belzebubs
As for the crossover comics, Bonebag is transported via summoning circle and meets one of the characters from the Belzebubs Comic series (created by JP Ahonen)
#5 Something About Rosemary
#6 A Viking We Will Go
#7 Feel The Burn
#8 Witch Joke
#9 One Kay Thanks
Eventually, I hit the 1000 followers milestone
#10 Meet Bob The Zombie
Bob The Zombie interrupts Bonebag’s morning breakfast ritual. (Bob was created by Jonathan LA Luz, Dead Inside Comics)
#11 Game Night
#12 Curse Jar
#13 Free Hamper
The creator of the webcomic series Deliberately Buried Comics gave me permission to use an image of a Free Hamper they had
#14 Drinking Buds
#15 Quack Attack
#16 Eeney, Meeney, Miney… Magic
#17 Oboe Lessons On Tuesdays
#18 Poltergust A/C Repair
The creator of Towny Town Comics (Jacob Luther) allowed me to use an A/C unit in need of an exorcism
#19 Tricky Treat
#20 Hunger
#21 Everyone Loves A Crossover Comic
#22 Screen Time
#23 Wait! Is It Cookie Season Already!
Follow Us