Woman Shares Why She Has 7 Parents And People Online Are Baffled

You might be considered blessed if you have two parents on this earth. And even then, family drama can ensue. Now imagine having close to half a dozen…
One woman has revealed that she has SEVEN parents. Yes, really. If that made your brain do a backflip, you’re not the only one. In an online video, Lily Claire breaks down exactly how this came to be, and reveals what it’s been like trying to live at four different houses. While the story may sound complicated, the daughter of many says her family dynamic is anything but…
Lily’s life began with two parents but within a few years, she found herself with seven
Image credits: lilyclaireclaire
She’s surprised people with the way it came to be, and how her family handles this complex situation
Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lilyclaireclaire
Image credits: lilyclaireclaire
Image credits: lilyclaireclaire
Watch her full video here:
Image credits: Askar Abayev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Blending families is a bit like baking a cake: it can be a great success or a massive flop
Not all children are thrilled when one or both of their parents get remarried after a divorce. In fact, many feel angry, sad, jealous, insecure or even abandoned. And blending families can be a bit like baking a cake: a delicious success or a major flop depending on the ingredients, how well you follow the recipe and a few other factors.
If you’re unfamiliar with term, “blended families consist of a couple and their children from their current and all previous marriages or previous relationships,” explains the team at Ashby Jones & Associates law firm.. This could include biological parents, biological children, adopted children, step-siblings, half-siblings, and in the case of the child with seven parents, ex-stepmoms/dads and their partners.
With so many different personalities, parenting styles and personal quirks, throwing everyone together at once can become like a game of Survivor. Some children (and adults) might struggle to adjust to the new normal.
“When you combine two families, different parental habits and behavior can cause challenges and cause frustration for your child to deal with,” the legal experts say. “In blended families, there may be kids with birthdays closer together than possible with biologically related siblings. Sometimes, stepparents can be just a couple of years younger than the eldest child. The stepparent may have never been a parent, or the adults have different parenting styles. It can be difficult for children to welcome new siblings.”
While success is never guaranteed, there are some things parents can do to make the transition a bit smoother. Communication and reassurance are key, according to family law experts.
“Parents need to reassure their children that they are loved and valued no matter what changes occur in the family dynamic, so they know the decision to remarry has nothing to do with them,” advises divorce and family attorney Jonathan Merel. “Everyone is just trying to build a happy and healthy family together, not find a replacement for what they had before.”
Not only should parents communicate openly with their kids but they should also encourage the children to talk about any concerns, fears or insecurities so that they can be addressed quickly and effectively.
Having oodles of patience and setting realistic expectations also go a long way because as we know, success doesn’t always happen overnight.
“Successful blended families result from organically grown bonds, which evolve over time,” the Ashby Jones & Associates law firm notes. “By maintaining realistic expectations about the nature of these connections and the timeline for them developing beginning when you first commit to becoming a blended family, you can create an environment conducive to one day building a happy, stable, and secure second marriage with stepchildren and homelife.”
“One day” being key…
People praised her parents for putting the kids before personal drama
Follow Us