105 Best Car Movies That Revheads Will Absolutely Enjoy

Arguably, any movie involving cars could be dubbed a car movie, but that would seriously complicate us trying to assemble a list of the best car movies. So let’s make a mutual agreement and decide on aspects that make a movie a car movie. And let’s address the elephant in the room: yes, the entirety of the Cars franchise are indeed movies about cars. Well, duh. However, there are plenty more action movies and beyond for petrolheads, revheads, and all of you who get aroused by the sound of a car engine. Oh, the ‘60s HEMIs… That rumble sounds like angels singing… And we go back to reality.
Car movies are films where a car or cars play a key role in how the character engages with the world. The entire plot may be based around voyaging in a car; perhaps a film is filmed from the interior of it. The car can be a weapon, a tool, or even a metaphor. The most obvious examples are car racing movies like Speed Racer or any film from the Death Race franchise. Well, that’s pretty obvious, considering the word “race” in the title. Or find “road” in the title, and there you go; the film likely belongs to the category of racing movies.
Below, we at Bored Panda have gathered an exhaustive (pun intended) list of both the best action movies featuring cars and the best car movies in general. Let us know if you see your favorite one on the list! Also, we would love to learn more about you, so please let us know what your dream car would be if money and pollution weren’t a problem!
#1 Mad Max: Fury Road
2015 | 2 hours | Directed by George Miller
Starring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult
George Miller here is making a re-entry to the series he launched with Mad Max back in 1979. It’s jam-packed to the brim with nonstop, outrageously brutal action scenes that keep you on the edge of your seat and in awe of what’s happening on screen. It’s a long chase movie, and it’s astounding how they keep the action moving for the whole two hours. What makes this work is the excellent cinematography and really fantastic directing from George Miller. He brings a ton of suspense, fantastic combat scenes and unforgettable spectacle. You won’t have seen anything like it in action movies before. A film that must be seen, felt, and cherished forever. Mad Max: Fury Road starts an endless inferno that will continue to burn throughout the entire history of cinema.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Taxi Driver
1976 | 1 hour 54 minutes | Directed by Martin Scorsese
Starring Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd
Travis Bickle is a Vietnam veteran who cannot sleep at night. That’s what war does to you. He becomes a cab driver to make the most of the insomniac nights. Things start to look good for him, and he gradually begins to live a little bit. However, soon, two women enter his life and change it forever. Phenomenal film. Not only one of the best from Scorcese and the ’70s but also, hands down, one of the best of all time. It carries a profound impact that is still felt in today’s filmmaking, is gloomy, and has the capacity to stun. The script is masterfully crafted, and the story is unsettling yet beautifully told. The entire movie is worth seeing just for Robert De Niro’s performance. That’s how good it is. He provides one of his most outstanding performances here. Taxi Driver is yet another masterpiece by Scorsese, with a captivating lead performance and a fantastic atmosphere. An absolute must-watch for everyone.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Two-Lane Blacktop
1971 | 1 hour 42 minutes | Directed by Monte Hellman
Starring James Taylor, Warren Oates, Laurie Bird, Dennis Wilson
Another hit from the ’70s. It’s one of the most innovative and engaging American films of the 20th century, without a doubt. It is a road movie, a car movie, and an exploration of the meaning of life in America. It is a realistic depiction of what it would have been like to travel across America during a particular historical time, shot from the interior of a car. We experience the fear of close quarters, empty spaces, rapid movement, and isolation. James Taylor and Dennis Wilson, two musicians, play drag racers who drive their modified 1955 Chevy across the country and challenge locals to a drag race. Like many of us, they are living a superficial existence while daydreaming about a dream that was once within their grasp but is now barely out of reach. They ignore the life going on around them and the present moment as they look ahead to a blank future. Two-Lane Blacktop is a poetic portrayal of a world without prospects. Take a seat and let this film work its nearly imperceptible spell on you. And if you find yourself thinking about it days later, don’t be surprised.
Image source: imdb.com
#4 Collateral
2004 | 2 hours | Directed by Michael Mann
Starring Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith
Max (Jamie Foxx) has been a taxi driver for twelve years. He had long since forgotten the faces in his rearview mirror, both of whom had come and gone, until one day, he gets a stunning passenger who gives him a tip and her business card when she gets out. He deludes himself into believing that his cabbie job is temporary and that he has more to look ahead of him. One evening, Max picks up Vincent (Tom Cruise), a well-dressed man who offers Max a few hundred dollars to drive him about for the night and then drop him off at the airport. Upon learning that Vincent’s work actually entails killing people, Max decides to accompany him to the first destination. However, since Max has already witnessed one homicide, Vincent is compelled to keep him with him. Numerous special moments elevate this movie to legendary status. You’ll undoubtedly feel catharsis after the finale. One of Tom Cruise’s best films, Collateral, is visually appealing and is paced to keep the action moving. Each scene has its own logic that adds to the overall coherence. This is top-notch cinematography.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Repo Man
1984 | 1 hour 32 minutes | Directed by Alex Cox
Starring Harry Dean Stanton, Emilio Estevez, Tracey Walter
The plot is impossible to describe, but it’s about a 20-something named Otto (Emilio Estevez) who works as a repo man. Oh, and in addition to dodging bullets fired by enraged debtors, Otto is introduced to various UFO conspiracies as weird scientists search for extraterrestrials. It’s really an odd town where Otto lives. A lot is going on, but it is so bizarre that it ends up being really interesting. Alex Cox made a film that mixes many movie genres with a satisfying result. It is a black comedy, a science fiction picture, a buddy movie, a punk rock film, a car movie, and many other things. Nothing like it has ever been created before or since. That’s why it became a huge cult movie when it was discovered. It was one of the films with midnight screenings for its fans, who flocked to have a great time and identified with the movie. If you’re into it, this is the Holy Grail of weirdness.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Duel
1971 | 1 hour 30 minutes | Directed by Steven Spielberg
Starring Dennis Weaver, Jacqueline Scott, Eddie Firestone
Businessman David Mann (Dennis Weaver) from California is going through the desert to meet with a customer and passes an old tanker truck. Offended, the crazy truck driver pursues David down the deserted highway to kill him. Similarly, as Spielberg did in Jaws, we never really see the “bad guy.” We never see the truck driver in Duel, just like we never saw the shark from Jaws in its entirety. The trucker appears to be a plain man who just abruptly loses his mind. Spielberg’s weave of suspense entraps you, keeping you wide-eyed the entire time. Great fun to watch.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Holy Motors
2012 | 1 hour 55 minutes | Directed by Leos Carax
Starring Denis Lavant, Edith Scob, Eva Mendes
It tells the story of an actor who performs weird movie-style scenes for paying customers while traveling about Paris in a stretch limo. He alternates between being a sewer-dwelling beast searching for a “beauty,” a hitman, a female beggar, a dying old man, and more. The movie doesn’t make much sense overall, doesn’t have a clear storyline, and doesn’t have a sequential plotline. However, it has an unexpectedly fascinating quality that holds your interest up to the very end. One has never seen anything like it before. The movie contains several film references that will please movie buffs. You might find some of it pretentious or challenging to understand. Still, the next second you might be moved without understanding why. It will undoubtedly make the majority of the recent movies you’ve seen seem incredibly dull.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Speed Racer
2008 | 2 hours 15 minutes | Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski
Starring Emile Hirsch, Matthew Fox, Christina Ricci
The story centers on Speed Racer (Emile Hirsch), an 18-year-old car racer who pursues the same career path as his seemingly deceased brother. Speed Racer chooses to stick by his family and Racer Motors, which faces issues when he declines an important contract. The Wachowskis have created a marvelous world in this one. There aren’t any bullet time moments, so don’t expect Matrix-like effects. Because the effects are almost cartoonish and the film doesn’t take itself too seriously, they are a perfect fit. Speed Racer is a ton of fun and has a surprisingly engaging plot. The movie is about the strength of love, family, and the inherent goodness of all people, amidst the flashy eye candy and superb CGI. Fans of anime will seriously lap this up.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Fast Five
2011 | 2 hours 10 minutes | Directed by Justin Lin
Starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson
There’s not much to say here, as everyone knows about the Fast & Furious franchise, and for some, this is arguably the best movie in the franchise. Fast Five is a fun action film with cartoonish shootings, fights, and a crazy car race that completely destroys dozens of cars and locations. Great action scenes are synonymous with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker (we miss you, buddy), and Dwayne Johnson. So if you’re searching for heart-pounding action, spine-tingling roars of the hottest vehicles, and gorgeous individuals who look beautiful even when being shot at, look no further. You’ve found the definition of a popcorn movie. And this is popcorn done correctly.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Joy Ride
2001 | 1 hour 37 minutes | Directed by John Dahl
Starring Steve Zahn, Paul Walker, Leelee Sobieski
The plot goes about brothers driving across the American west who play a prank on a truck driver who then seeks brutal revenge. Some other road thrillers may come to mind when thinking of Joy Ride, such as the previously mentioned Duel, yet the movie is a standout. The plot is captivating, with plenty of well-placed surprises, a building sense of tension, and exciting action scenes. Many unsettling sequences in Joy Ride also contribute to the film’s tense mood and the feeling that disaster could strike at any moment. Aside from the narrative, this movie has the perfect aesthetic of the 1970s era. Although road thrillers are nothing new, this movie is one of the best ones. For thriller aficionados, Joy Ride plays up to its name.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Ford v Ferrari
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Taste Of Cherry
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Death Proof
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Two For The Road
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Tucker: The Man And His Dream
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Baby Driver
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Rush
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Vanishing Point
Image source: amazon.com
#19 The Driver
Image source: amazon.com
#20 The Hitchhiker
Image source: amazon.com
#21 The Blues Brothers
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Bullitt
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Cars
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Christine
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Smokey And The Bandit
Image source: amazon.com
#26 The Road Warrior
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Thelma & Louise
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Le Mans
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Thunder Road
Image source: amazon.com
#30 The Cannonball Run
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Death Race
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Initial D
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Cars 2
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Cars 3
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Gung Ho
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Mad Max 2
Image source: amazon.com
#37 The Last American Hero
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Drive
Image source: amazon.com
#40 The Triplets Of Belleville
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Road House
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Need For Speed
Image source: amazon.com
#44 The Gumball Rally
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Hit And Run (2012)
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Death Race: Inferno
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Logan Lucky
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Taxi Tehran
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Grand Prix
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Locke
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Image source: amazon.com
#52 Mercedes, Mon Amour (The Yellow Mercedes)
Image source: imdb.com
#53 The Italian Job (1969)
Image source: amazon.com
#54 The Car
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Ronin
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Diner
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Lady Ice
Image source: amazon.com
#58 Highwaymen
Image source: amazon.com
#59 Greased Lightning
Image source: amazon.com
#60 The Italian Job (2003)
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Back To The Future
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Apex
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Image source: amazon.com
#64 The Love Bug
Image source: amazon.com
#65 3: The Dale Earnhardt Story
Image source: amazon.com
#66 Hit And Run (2019)
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Italian Race
Image source: imdb.com
#68 Senna
Image source: amazon.com
#69 Weekend Of A Champion
Image source: amazon.com
#70 Hunt vs. Lauda: F1’s Greatest Racing Rivals
Image source: amazon.com
#71 Williams
Image source: amazon.com
#72 McLaren
Image source: amazon.com
#73 TT3D: Closer To The Edge
Image source: amazon.com
#74 Truth In 24
Image source: amazon.com
#75 Faster
Image source: amazon.com
#76 Overdrive
Image source: amazon.com
#77 The 24 Hour War
Image source: amazon.com
#78 Ferrari: Race To Immortality
Image source: amazon.com
#79 Road
Image source: imdb.com
#80 Cannonball Run II
Image source: amazon.com
#81 Rat Race
Image source: amazon.com
#82 Redline
Image source: amazon.com
#83 Born To Race
Image source: amazon.com
#84 Autobahnraser
Image source: imdb.com
#85 Born To Race: Fast Track
Image source: amazon.com
#86 Fast Track: No Limits
Image source: amazon.com
#87 Nitro Rush
Image source: amazon.com
#88 Gone In 60 Seconds
Image source: amazon.com
#89 The Transporter
Image source: amazon.com
#90 Days Of Thunder
Image source: amazon.com
#91 Fast And Furious: Tokyo Drift
Image source: amazon.com
#92 Fast & Furious 7
Image source: amazon.com
#93 Fast And Furious
Image source: amazon.com
#94 Taxi
Image source: amazon.com
#95 Taxi 2
Image source: amazon.com
#96 Taxi 3
Image source: amazon.com
#97 Taxi 4
Image source: amazon.com
#98 2 Fast 2 Furious
Image source: amazon.com
#99 Fast & Furious 6
Image source: amazon.com
#100 The Fate Of The Furious
Image source: amazon.com
#101 The Fast And The Furious
Image source: amazon.com
#102 Transporter 3
Image source: amazon.com
#103 Transporter 2
Image source: amazon.com
#104 Freejack
Image source: amazon.com
#105 Michel Vaillant
Image source: imdb.com
Follow Us