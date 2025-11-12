These Movie Posters Are Painted In Oil On Bags Of Flour

In Ghana, in Africa, these posters are used in villages with no electricity gathering in mobile “video clubs” to watch VHS tapes in an A / V configuration powered by a gas generator.

As it lacks modern printing materials, the local entrepreneurs hire artists who generally have not even seen the movies.

Many types of cards are already available on Ebay or Amazon, and the original artists earn commission on sales.

The success of these posters is so great that they even won an exhibition last year (2016) in Philadelphia.

More info: deadlypreygallery.com

