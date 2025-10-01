Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (6 New Stories)

by

Ademar Vieira, a Brazilian illustrator, is best known for his wordless comic series featuring Sam, Oscar, and Edgar the cat, where he captures the humor, tenderness, and challenges of life with pets through expressive, dialogue-free storytelling.

Inspired by his own experiences with animals, Ademar describes the series as “a tribute to them and to all the joy they brought into my life,” inviting readers to reflect on their own bonds with their pets. He explains that the most difficult part of creating each strip is coming up with an idea that fits his format, but once the concept clicks, he works on it steadily for one to two hours a day over several days until the piece is complete, blending patience, artistry, and emotion into every frame.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com

The laundry room: a place of mystery and suspense!

Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (6 New Stories)

Oscar is always on edge when Sam goes there. Will it be something good? A treat? The leash for a walk? Or… the dreaded bath kit?!

How do your pets react when they realize bath time is coming?

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Sam’s office coworker

Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (6 New Stories)

Today, we’re doing something different: we’re taking a peek into Sam’s office. Meet Claire, Sam’s coworker who sits next to him. In today’s comic strip, Claire forms an unexpected friendship, but things don’t go exactly as planned.

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Childhood nostalgia

Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (6 New Stories)

Nostalgia for childhood is something special, but for Sam, keeping certain hobbies can be a real challenge… especially when Oscar decides to join in his own way!

Do you also have to keep an eye on your pets?

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Life with a cat and a dog

Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (6 New Stories)

Life with a cat and a dog under the same roof is never peaceful… at least not for Oscar! While he just wants some peace, Edgar has other plans—usually involving sneaky scares and surprise attacks.

And at your place, who’s the master of mischief?

Image credits: ademar__vieira

A “peaceful” walk in the park

Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (6 New Stories)

Sam and Oscar are enjoying a peaceful walk in the park…
While one tries to socialize the human way, the other gets it done the canine way.
Each one with their own strategy!

Image credits: ademar__vieira

First time on the beach

Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (6 New Stories)

Nothing too special in today’s strip — just Oscar’s very first time at the beach… and the kind of memories that stay forever.

Image credits: ademar__vieira

