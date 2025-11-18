Woman Captured Fainting After Passenger’s Fart Allegedly Forces Mass Evacuation From Bus

A recent incident on a bus in Brazil went viral, proving that even the most ordinary bodily functions can lead to extraordinary chaos.

The casual bus ride in Belém quickly spiraled into an uproar when a passenger’s flatulence allegedly ignited widespread commotion.

Video footage captured shocked riders quickly streaming out of the vehicle, triggering a mass exit.

According to a post shared on X, the passengers allegedly evacuated due to the pungent, unbearable odor.

“Passengers feel sick and evacuate bus after passenger farts inside the vehicle in Belém,” read the translation of the post.

The comment section of the video was a riot, with netizens calling it the “funniest news.”

“What a bomb that was, guys!” one said, while another quipped, “Damn, it was a fart or a landslide lol.”

“Wow, it can’t be true! A little fart from all these people sniffing would quickly get rid of the smell…”

Some wondered whether the news was fake, with one saying, “This can only be FAKE, it is not possible.”

It is currently unclear whether flatulence was truly the culprit behind the passengers’ evacuation.

Flatulence, while often met with embarrassment or humor, is a completely normal bodily function. Most healthy people release gas about 12-25 times per day.

As we eat food, we sometimes swallow air, which then passes through the digestive tract in small amounts. The breakdown of certain foods, especially those high in fiber, can also produce gas in the intestines.

Foods like beans, broccoli, cabbage, and asparagus are notorious for their gassy effects.

While it can be uncomfortable, farts are a natural part of how our bodies work, reminding us that everyone experiences it—even in the most unexpected situations.

It’s also important to note that what’s considered a normal amount of flatulence for one individual might not be the same for another. Hence, it’s only a cause for concern when a change in what’s “normal” occurs.

In some cases, excessive or smelly farts, along with other symptoms, could be a sign of a medical condition like constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), or lactose intolerance.

Experts recommend seeing a doctor when farting begins to affect your life, especially after self-help and pharmacy treatments do not work. It’s also advisable to see a doctor when passing excessive gas is coupled with a stomach ache, persistent bloating, constipation, diarrhea, or blood in your stool.

