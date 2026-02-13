The 20 Wildest Most Bizarre Moments Of The 2026 Winter Olympics (So Far)

The 2026 Winter Olympics kicked off on February 6 and will run until February 22.
The competition is the first Olympic Games to be officially co-hosted by two cities—Cortina d’Ampezzo, a municipality located in the heart of the southern Dolomites, and Milan, the second-most populous city in Italy.
Milan is hosting indoor ice events like hockey and figure skating, while Cortina is hosting curling, Alpine skiing, bobsled, luge, and skeleton events.
But the nearly three-week sports extravaganza has made headlines for reasons beyond the athletic achievements of its protagonists.
Accusations of unfair judging, complaints about “monotonous” food, and controversial disqualifications have also rocked the Winter Olympics this year.
There have also been pleasant surprises for athletes, including proposals at the finish line and an adorable team mascot.
Below are the most surprising moments from the Winter Olympics so far.
#1 Olympian Admits To Cheating
After winning a bronze medal, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreidat took advantage of his global platform to send a message to his ex-girlfriend.
Referring to her as the “love of his life,” the 28-year-old athlete became emotional as he admitted to being unfaithful three months into their relationship.
“Six months ago, I met the love of my life and the most beautiful and kindest person in the world,” Lægreid told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
“And three months ago, I made the biggest mistake and cheated on her. I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. I wish I could share this with her.”
He explained that he had confessed his mistake to the woman a week earlier and that he was “willing to do anything” to get her back.
“I am willing to drop a nuclear b*mb on NRK and commit social su**ide and be hated by everyone, because I am already hated by her, and I hope that maybe it can make her realize how much I love her,” Lægreid continued.
A day later, Lægreid’s anonymous ex reacted to the viral moment in an interview with VG, stating, “It’s hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world.
“I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact and he is aware of my opinions on this.”
Lægrei later apologized for his on-air cheating confession in a statement issued by the Norwegian Olympic team. The athlete explained that he had acted impulsively and that he “deeply regrets sharing this personal story.”
Image source: NRK
#2 JD Vance Booed
The Winter Olympics opening ceremony was held at Milan’s San Siro stadium and featured performances by Andrea Bocelli and Mariah Carey.
When Team USA entered the stadium during the parade of nations, speed skater Erin Jackson led the delegation as the crowd erupted into cheers.
However, moments later, when US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance were shown on the big screen, crowd members reacted with audible boos.
One commentator from CBC announced, “There’s the vice president, JD Vance… oops… those are not… eh, those are a lot of boos for him — whistling, jeering, some applause.”
The politician later told athletes, “You’re there to play a sport, and you’re there to represent your country and hopefully win a medal. You’re not there to pop off about politics. My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together.”
BREAKING: In a stunning moment, JD Vance was just booed relentlessly at the Olympics. Wow. The Trump-Vance admin is humiliating us on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/06ryMvehDH
— Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 6, 2026
Image source: Peter Kneffel/POOL/Getty Images
#3 Skating Wardrobe Malfunction
When Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were performing their rhythm dance segment, the duo faced a dangerous wardrobe mishap.
During a lift-and-spin maneuver, a black arm cuff from Poirier’s outfit ripped off and snagged on Gilles’ tights as she spun on his shoulder.
Gilles reacted quickly, snatching the loose fabric and concealing it behind her back so that it never touched the ice.
The Canadian duo appeared to move past the mishap, securing the bronze medal on Wednesday (February 11) and finishing third behind Team USA and Team France.
piper gilles and paul poirier delivered possibly the greatest costume save in ice dance history #MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/P7gpX1817d
— igor (@igorjustincase) February 10, 2026
Image source: Eurosport Magyarország
#4 Slovak Man Arrested After 16 Years On The Run
A 44-year-old sports fan from Slovakia was arrested while trying to attend the Slovakia-Finland hockey game.
The man was on the Italian police’s wanted list for a series of alleged shoplifting incidents in 2010, local police told Reuters.
The suspect had fled Italy after the alleged crimes but decided to return this year, eager to watch the hockey game.
He was reportedly located after checking into a guesthouse outside Milan on Wednesday (February 11). After being detained, he missed the game, during which underdogs Slovakia beat Finland 4-1.
As per Reuters, the man is expected to serve 11 months and seven days for shoplifting.
Image source: TNT Sports
#5 Ilia Malinin’s Backflip
Team USA’s figure skating sensation Ilia Malinin wowed the audience when he landed a backflip to help his country take home the gold in the team event.
The first person to pull off a backflip at the Olympics was former US champion Terry Kubicka in 1976, landing on two skates. The International Skating Union (ISU) swiftly banned the move, deeming it too dangerous, as per the AP.
Two years ago, the ISU lifted its ban in a bid to make the sport more popular among younger viewers.
“It gets that audience applause, feels really suspenseful, and I really just like doing it,” said 21-year-old Malinin, nicknamed the “Quad God,” who reportedly hasn’t lost a competition in more than three years.
Image source: Tang Xinyu/Getty Images
#6 Tomàs Guarino’s Minions Dance
Days before the Olympics, Spanish figure skater Tomás-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté faced an unexpected setback when he learned he would not be allowed to skate to his chosen song.
His whimsical short program was blocked because the music included voices from the Despicable Me characters, the Minions.
“Unfortunately, just days before the Olympic inauguration, I was informed that I am no longer permitted to use this program due to copyright clearance issues,” Guarino Sabaté wrote on Instagram.
The skater insisted that he had “followed all required procedures” to ensure he could compete with his music of choice.
For his routine, which he had performed in the past, Guarino Sabaté wore denim overalls and a yellow T-shirt—the uniforms worn by the Minions.
His case quickly gained visibility on social media. Ultimately, Universal Pictures granted him the rights to the electronic Minions-themed song. On Tuesday (February 10), the skater had fans clapping along to the routine as he danced and spun in his fun outfit.
Sadly, the six-time Spanish champion finished 25th, narrowly failing to make the cut for the men’s free skate.
Image source: Mike Egerton/Getty Images
#7 Broken Medals
Olympic organizers are investigating with “maximum attention” after medals fell off their ribbons during celebrations on the opening weekend of the Games.
“Don’t jump in them. I was jumping in excitement and it broke,” warned women’s downhill ski gold medalist Breezy Johnson after her win. “I’m sure somebody will fix it. It’s not crazy broken but a little broken.”
The athlete was later given a new gold medal.
Similarly, while celebrating with Team Germany, biathlete Justus Strelow’s bronze medal detached from its ribbon. The same happened to US figure skater Alysa Liu, who posted a video on social media of her team event gold medal without its official ribbon.
Image source: Andrew Milligan/Getty Images, alysaxliu
#8 Ukrainian Olympian Vladyslav Heraskevych Disqualified Over ‘Helmet Of Remembrance’
Vladyslav Heraskevych, a skeleton racer representing Team Ukraine, was disqualified from the Winter Olympics on Thursday (February 12) over his use of a helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes who lost their lives in combat following Russia’s invasion of the country.
His team announced that it would appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry said that, before the athlete’s competition, she met with him to try to dissuade him from wearing the helmet.
“No one, especially me, is disagreeing with the messaging, it’s a powerful message, it’s a message of remembrance, of memory,” Coventry said. “The challenge was to find a solution for the field of play. Sadly we’ve not been able to find that solution.”
The IOC had offered him the alternative of displaying his helmet before the start and after the end of the race, as well as of wearing a black armband while competing.
Coventry explained that the decision stemmed from wanting to “keep a safe environment for everyone and sadly, that just means no messaging is allowed.”
In response to his disqualification, Heraskevych stated that the IOC’s decision “plays along with Russia’s narrative” and that the committee had “betrayed the memory” of the deceased Ukrainian athletes.
Image source: Andrew Milligan/Getty Images
#9 Lindsey Vonn Accident
Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, representing Team USA, lost control a few seconds into her downhill run and had to be airlifted to a hospital on February 8.
The 41-year-old, who had suffered a serious ACL injury in January, underwent surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg following the accident.
“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash,” Vonn explained in an Instagram post.
Despite the accident, the four-time World Cup champion stated that she has “no regrets” about competing in the Winter Games.
“Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.”
Image source: TNT Sports
#10 Sophia Kirkby Seeks Valentine’s Date
American luger Sophia Kirkby proclaimed herself the Winter Olympics’ “most eligible bachelorette.”
“The Olympics officially kick off, and I’ll be in Cortina. Also… yes, I’m single. Athlete Village’s Most Eligible Bachelorette season has officially begun🌹,” she wrote on Instagram on February 1.
The luger shared that she would have her dating app profiles activated during her time in the village.
“Valentine’s Day is coming up, and I’m still looking for a date, so shoot me a message,” Kirkby said.
Without revealing their identities, the 24-year-old later shared that she already has “many contenders” for a date.
Image source: sophia.kirkby
#11 Olympics Figure Skater Insults Italy’s Food
According to Team Georgia’s Gleb Smolkin, there is such a thing as eating too much pasta in Italy.
The figure skater explained that he started feeling sick from constantly eating one of Italy’s most famous dishes at the Milan Olympic Village canteen.
“In the village, we haven’t found any Russian or Georgian cuisine — nothing of the kind,” Smolkin said, as per The Times. “The food here is European and, for now, quite monotonous. Pasta is already starting to make my stomach churn.”
One of the most viral dishes served at the canteen is pasta shaped like the Olympic rings. But Elisabetta Salvadori, the head of food and drink for the Olympics, explained that there are many options to choose from for those who don’t like pasta.
“Nobody is obliged to eat pasta,” Salvadori said. “There are always potatoes, rice, and bread.” According to a video shared by Dutch skater Jutta Leerdam, the canteen also serves vegetables, yogurt, fruit, oatmeal, pizza, fish, and eggs.
Image source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
#12 Breezy Johnson Engagement And Taylor Swift Reaction
Team USA’s Breezy Johnson went home with more than a gold medal.
The alpine skier won the women’s downhill in Cortina, earning the United States its first medal of the games.
Five days later, she crashed during the Super-G event and couldn’t finish the race. She then walked to the finish line, where she saw her boyfriend, Connor, waiting for her with a ring.
Conor proposed using a ring box engraved with the line, “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?” from Taylor Swift’s The Alchemy.
“Hey guys… meet Connor! My ex boyfriend! And current fiancé!!!” Breezy wrote on Instagram along with photos of the special moment.
She was in for yet another surprise when Taylor Swift commented on her post, quoting different lyrics from The Alchemy, the song she wrote for fiancé Travis Kelce. “‘Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me’ CONGRATULATIONS!!!”
Image source: breezyjohnsonski, breezyjohnsonski
#13 Team Poland Pierogi Food Mascot
The official Milano Cortina mascots are stoat siblings Milo and Tina. But Team Poland has adopted another mascot, Pieroguszka.
The pierogi plushie was thrown onto the ice to express support for Polish figure skaters after they competed.
Pierogi are traditional Polish dumplings, typically made with potato, cheese, and other meat and vegetable fillings.
“You have no idea (though you can probably guess) how touched and grateful we and our entire pierogi team are to see how Pieroguszka made it to the Games and won so many hearts from around the world,” wrote Luft, the Polish workshop that crafted the adorable plushie.
Image source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
#14 Jake Paul Crying After Jutta Leerdam’s Win
Speedskater Jutta Leerdam, from The Netherlands, came in first place in the women’s 1000m on Monday (February 9). In addition to taking home a gold medal, Leerdam broke the record with her time of 1:12.31.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, the athlete’s fiancé, social media star and boxer Jake Paul, could be seen visibly emotional as he celebrated with Leerdam’s family.
“MY BABY JUST SET THE OLYMPIC WORLD RECORD,” he wrote on the video, adding the caption, “IM SO PROUD OF YOU @juttaleerdam.”
Leerdam previously won silver in the 1000m at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Image source: jakepaul, TNT Sports
#15 Misgendering Incident Involving A Trans Olympian
NBC commentators repeatedly referred to Elis Lundholm, who uses he/him pronouns and made history as the first trans man to compete in the Winter Games, as “she.”
The Swedish skier competed in the women’s category because he has not started masculinizing hormone replacement therapy yet, as per Outsports.
An NBC Universal representative later apologized for the mistake, saying NBC Sports “takes this matter seriously.”
“We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed,” they said.
The network previously misgendered nonbinary skateboarder Alana Smith at the 2021 Olympics.
Image source: skiteamswedenmoguls, Patrick Smith/Getty Images
#16 Figure Skating Scoring Scandal
Team France’s ice dancing duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron won the gold medal after narrowly defeating Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates, but their victory was marred by controversy.
At the center of the scandal lies a perceived judging bias during the free dance, where five of the nine judges favored the American team, but a French judge scored their fellow nationals nearly eight points higher than Team USA, Bored Panda previously reported.
Many fans of the event argued that the French duo appeared out of sync and that Cizeron made a glaring mistake during his twizzle sequence.
Even Italy’s ice dancing pair, Marco Fabbri and Charlène Guignard, commented on the matter, expressing that Team USA “deserved” the gold.
In response to a situation they deem unfair, viewers have launched an online petition calling for an investigation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU) into the judging process to ensure “transparency and accountability.”
Team USA earned silver after receiving only 1.43 points fewer than the French pair.
Chock and Bates, who are also a couple off the ice, were emotional after an outcome that she described as “bittersweet.”
Calling her and Bates’ performance “flawless,” she added, “We couldn’t have skated any better, and we’re super proud with how we took the ice, how we handled ourselves every time. The rest is out of our hands.”
Meanwhile, Bates said it was a “subjective sport.” He shared, “I think one fact that is indisputable is that we delivered our best. We skated our best.”
Image source: Tang Xinyu/Getty Images
#17 Male Enhancement Scandal
An article in the German newspaper Bild drew attention in January for claiming that male ski jumpers had been injecting their privates with hyaluronic acid to enhance their manhood. This would result in a bigger ski suit, allowing them to fly farther.
Before the season, athletes undergo a 3D body scan while wearing skin-tight underwear to determine the size and shape of the suit that they will be allowed to wear.
A larger suit means extra fabric to catch air like a sail, prolonging a skier’s flight.
“Even 1-centimeter of extra circumference in key areas can add noticeable distance, which is why recent scandals have focused on manipulation of the cr*tch region and enforcement using detailed 3D measurements,” Robert Glatter, MD, told Men’s Health.
The International Ski Federation, the governing body for ski jumping, rejected the claims made in the German report, calling them a “wild rumor.”
“There has never been any indication, let alone evidence, that any competitor has ever made use of a hyaluronic acid injection to attempt to gain a competitive advantage,” a spokesperson said.
Image source: Lars Baron/Getty Images
#18 Snowboarder Nathan Pare Disqualified Over Collision
After finishing in first place, Nathan Pare, a 21-year-old snowboarder representing Team USA, was disqualified from Thursday’s quarterfinal.
Pare made contact with Spain’s Lucas Eguibar on a bend as he picked up speed to move from fourth to third.
As a result of the collision, Eguibar lost his balance and fell, allowing Pare to edge out Frenchmen Jonas Chollet and Loan Bozzolo at the finish.
Judges ruled that Pare’s collision with Eguibar had been “intentional.”
Image source: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
#19 Running Out Of Protection
The Milan Olympic village has run out of c*ndoms after slashing its supply from 300,000 to a 10,000, the Daily Mail reported on Friday (February 13).
Just under 3,000 athletes are competing at the Winter Olympics, as per The Guardian.
Free contraception has been provided to athletes at Olympic villages for decades.
At this year’s Winter Games, competitors were given c*ndoms with the message, “Health first: prevention and common sense.”
An anonymous athlete told Italian newspaper La Stampa that “the supplies sold out in just three days” and that organizers “promised us more will arrive, but who knows when.”
Image source: Marta Carenzi/Archivio Marta Carenzi/Getty Images
#20 Snoop Dogg’s Security Under Fire Over For Confronting Speed Skating Legend
Snoop Dog is in Milan as an “honorary coach” for Team USA. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee explained that he will “lend his signature humor and heart to help motivate Team USA athletes” competing in this year’s Olympics.
On Wednesday (February 11), the rapper’s security guards were reportedly involved in a confrontation with Dutch media commentator Marianne Timmer.
Timmer, a retired athlete who won three gold medals in speed skating, claimed that she was “pushed” against a wall while waiting to interview athletes.
“I was standing against a wall, and one of the security guards pushed me even closer,” Timmer told Sportnieuws. “I said, ‘Just act normal,’ it’s a really wide hall, about four meters. But then the guy came back and I said, ‘What? Do I have to go through that wall or something?’”
Timmer said that, following her remarks, Snoop Dogg’s security guards returned and “started acting all up against me.”
Image source: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images, Michael Kappeler/Getty Images
