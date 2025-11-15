Woman Shows Her Selflessness When She Tries To Calm Her Dog During An Earthquake

They say that a dog is man’s best friend. Dogs are arguably the best companions in the world. They are loyal and protective of their owners and their love is unconditional. But we believe that it goes both ways. Some (if not most) dog owners would agree that their four-legged friends are like family members to them. Not only dogs, but also their owners forget about their own well-being when their dear companions are not feeling good.
Goody Wu is a woman from Taipei city in Taiwan who has proved that nothing is more important to her than her dog’s safety and happiness. When an earthquake happened, the woman immediately went to comfort her beloved pet while forgetting about her own fears. She hugged her dog and was ready to cover him with her own body if anything happened. They are both well now, enjoying life in each other’s company.
Here’s Owen, a lucky dog who has a loving family
Goody Wu and Owen were in the living room, enjoying a quiet day, when they were surprised by a bang
Owen was the first to notice a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that made the house start shaking. It made the dog feel uneasy
“I didn’t think of anything else at the time but to hold him in my arms, to comfort him”
Fortunately, after the shaking subsided, both Owen and his owner were safe and sound
Owen was found by Goody Wu while she was rescuing stray animals on the streets 3 years ago
Owen’s legs were broken and he could not walk, so he needed special treatment
A hospital said his feet couldn’t be saved and he would have to be sacrificed, but Goody Wu didn’t give up on him
Fortunately, the woman found a good doctor at another hospital who performed surgery and helped the dog to recover
The dog’s rehabilitation took several months
The dog is healthy and safe now
“Owen is a very intelligent and caring dog, and he is very good at helping and taking care of other small animals”
“At first, he was supposed to be sent up for adoption, but I decided it would be better for me to take care of him for the rest of my life”
Nowadays Owen specializes in finding injured and weak animals in the forest
“Dogs are our family, we must protect and love them”
