117 Times People Miraculously Avoided The Biggest Disasters

by

Relief. There are few feelings as sweet as relief, that warm glow you get as you exhale deeply into a huge ‘PHEW!’ and you realize that a huge shitstorm has just been narrowly avoided.

Here at Bored Panda, we have compiled a list of just those moments, some more serious than others. From almost dunking the spoon handle in soup (the horror), to narrowly avoiding death by chainsaw, this list has got it all.

Scroll down to check out the list for yourself, and don’t forget to vote for your favorites!

#1 My Great-Grandfather Was Shot In The Chest By A German Soldier During World War I. Luckily, The Coins In His Breast Pocket Absorbed The Bullet And Saved His Life. You Could Say He Didn’t Need Much Money To Survive

Image source: Fadawah

#2 What To Do After A Car Crash?

Image source: redditsaveworld

#3 Close Call

Image source: The_Fool-On-The_Hill

#4 Safety Specs Saved This Guy’s Eye From An Exploding Angle Grinder Disc

Image source: austaul

#5 When Jesus Loves You Very Much

Image source: superhero112

#6 That Was Close

Image source: Jamtonisalon

#7 Well That Was A Close Call

Image source: blakblob

#8 Almost…

Image source: ShirePony

#9 What A Save!

Image source: softballizzlife_25

#10 A Shark Bit Her, But She Wasn’t Tasty Enough. Some Researchers Believe That In The Initial Bite A Shark Can Detect The Ratio Of Fat To Bone Or Muscle And Whether Its Mouthful Is Worth Eating Or Not

Image source: kprcrobert

#11 Boulder Nearly Takes Out Italian Farm House

Image source: markpitts

#12 Well, That Was Close

Image source: tinybell

#13 A Friend Of Mine Almost Lost His Wedding Band To The Drain Today. The Drain Had Mercy

Image source: ItsDamnHardToGetAGoodUsername

#14 Almost Had A Heart Attack

#15 I’m A Lucky B**ch To Get Away With This For 20 Minutes Driving Around Town

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Just Avoided A Potential Credit Card Theft. Always Wiggle The Card Reader

Image source: atlas5280

#17 Almost Stepped On This Little Nope-Rope While Shooting

Image source: pewpewfordays

#18 That Could’ve Hurt A Lot

I work in lumber and had a customer shift a pile of 4″x4″x12’s that my hand was next to. One came tumbling down right on to my fingers. I heard a snap and thought my finger had lost the will to remain unbroken, turns out my tungsten carbide ring caught the full force, broke, but didn’t bend and potentially saved me a really chewed up finger. I’d rather replace a ring than a finger any day!

Image source: maxter009

#19 There Was A Mud Slide Just North Of My Town And This Caltrans Truck Driver Had A Very Close Call. To The Left Is The Pacific Ocean

Image source: BigByrdd

#20 I Almost Died Today, And My Mom Got A Perfectly Timed Picture Of My Dad Saving Me

Image source: OregonLumberjack

#21 This Is What I Call A Close Call!

Image source: nomdeweb

#22 Close Call

Image source: Bigfloppy

#23 Took A Shower After Putting My Son To Bed. Almost Stepped On Him When I Got Out

Image source: mvdonkey

#24 This Car Owner Is Just Lucky

#25 Close Call

Image source: Beepis

#26 When I Opened My Fridge, This Pitcher Fell And Was Caught By The Door

Image source: A911owner

#27 Cell Phone Saved Workers Leg From Chainsaw

Image source: WarlockRock11

#28 Had A Close Call Tonight, These Just Look Too Similar

Image source: ccraddock

#29 When You Drop Your Phone And It Almost Hits A Land Mine

Image source: vwbusman72

#30 Well, That Was Close

Image source: iamjuliawheeler

#31 We Almost Had A Very Bad Day Today

Image source: TMuff107

#32 These Two Car Owners Should Play The Lottery Today. Not A Scratch On Either Car

Image source: lehighwiz

#33 Being Late To Work Saved My Life. If I’ve Left Home 2 Seconds Earlier, This Car Would Have Fell On Top Of My Head!

Image source: Tamerito

#34 This Guy Had Two Nails From A Nail Gun Hit His Leg, And They Both Missed His Femur And His Kneecap

Image source: ILLMATIC1994

#35 When You Make It Home In The Nick Of Time

Image source: stinuh09

#36 Well, That Was A Close Call

Image source: My_kielbasa_sausage

#37 I Was A Little Too Lucky Today (That’s A Sewer And My Car Key)

Image source: ZSnake

#38 This Is Why You Wear Safety Glasses

Image source: Coos-Coos

#39 I Got Lucky That I Noticed Before I Started Brushing

Image source: Unusual_Request

#40 Lucky Car

Image source: holysocks

#41 This Could Have Ended Poorly

Image source: Aquattro

#42 I Work At A Burger Joint Where Customers Fill Out Their Order On A Ticket And They Put Their Name On It. When The Food Comes Out We Call The Name On The Ticket. Almost Slipped Up On Curt’s Order Today

Image source: Sludgeman

#43 Thank God I Noticed That

Image source: IEnjoyANBPPOMCE

#44 Saved By An Angel

Image source: sk8ncookies

#45 Close Call

Image source: atrais

#46 …hole In One? Direct Hit While Drinking His Beer. Close Call!

Image source: theotherguy1981

#47 I Feared The Worst When This Tree Toppled Over In The Direction Of My Car. But When The Snow Was Cleared Away I Realized How Incredibly Lucky I Was

Image source: DrewFlan

#48 Close Call

Image source: felix33

#49 Definition Of A Close Call

Image source: beingknown

#50 I Lost Control Of My Car Yesterday And Slid Off The Road. Close Call

Image source: Knotritenaou

#51 Asked My Mother In Law For Eye Drops. Almost Put This In My Eyes

Image source: Flashbang1985

#52 Almost Caught My Office On Fire Today. Glad I Had This Glass Separating My Laptop And Wood Desk

Image source: graystunna

#53 Close Call During A Cyclone In My Home Town Today

Image source: Prophylactic-Shock

#54 Close Call

Image source: sevendoor

#55 Falling Asleep And Double Checked My Alarm, The Night Before My First Day On The New Job. Close Call

Image source: Divamergency

#56 Very Lucky Monday Morning So Far

Image source: kr8zytiger

#57 When You Find A Knife Point In Your Frozen Berries From The Farm And Think Your Father Is Trying To Kill You – Then Remember You Snapped It Off Breaking It Up Yesterday

Image source: kjthewhitelion

#58 Close Call

Image source: Gilffanclub

#59 That Was A Close One

Image source: averyboredperson

#60 When The Muddy Patch Is Exactly 1 Wellington Boot Deep

Image source: beckyfreckles_

#61 Close Call

Image source: NSFW_PORN_ONLY

#62 This Is What We Call A Closecall. Found By One Of Our Fire Inspectors Today. Given A Bit More Time It Would’ve Been Found By Firefighters

Image source: RHFES

#63 Close Call

Image source: dandy36

#64 Left A Can Of Coke In My Car. I Think I Narrowly Avoided A Disaster

Image source: Nansai

#65 That Was Close

Image source: hollercrawler2

#66 Storms Came Through Chicago. This Car Was Having A Lucky Day

Image source: JackleBee

#67 Near Miss

Image source: patsymaryrichienut

#68 Close Call

Image source: Mech1423

#69 Maybe Cages Aren’t Such A Bad Idea

Image source: ShaneTrain77

#70 Icecreamed – Almost Had A Heart Attack When It Fell Over

Image source: curiouschups

#71 That Was A Close Call…

Image source: asparaments

#72 I Was Really Lucky Today

Image source: nae6

#73 I Am Now A Heart Attack Survivor

Image source: TheUnclescar

#74 If You’re Feeling Like A Crappy Parent, Don’t Worry, You’re Doing Better Than I Am! My Kids Almost Started My House On Fire Today. I Was Only A Few Feet Away Talking To My Husband. Thank God He Looked Over And Saw That The Stinkies Piled Pillows In Front Of Our Fire Place. It Was Smoking. It Was Terrifying

Image source: survivinglilstinkies

#75 Yesterday I Got Lucky, I Ride Again

Image source: MrLongman

#76 I Almost Just Had A Very Unhappy Cat

Image source: bdubba

#77 That Was Close One

Image source: n0ksvil

#78 Had A Close Call This Morning

Image source: Timeoffguy

#79 When You Almost Lose Your Engagement Ring Diamond, Down The Bathtub Drain!

Image source: modernmom4life

#80 That Was A Close Call For This Coffee Mug

Image source: kirsikka16

#81 Thought I Heard A Noise Last Night

Image source: lexingtosia

#82 When You Step On A Board With 4 Nails In It With Flops On And Somehow Manage Not To Get Any In Your Foot

Image source: kristen_g525

#83 Close Call On 85 North 90′ Up On The Tom Moreland Interchange In Atlanta. Directly Above 4 Lanes Of 285 East

Image source: dannydrak

#84 Nearly Got Cooked Tonight!

Image source: natvogler

#85 So This Happened. Don’t Work With A Wire Wheel In Your Lap

Image source: drewbloodpps

#86 Close Call…

Image source: Lauren_Is

#87 I Just Had A Close Call As Well

Image source: dudenotcool

#88 Close Call This Morning

Image source: Strackles

#89 My Neighbor’s Close Call After A Big Windstorm

Image source: PhilosophersStone1

#90 Close Call With A Lawn Mower Blade

Image source: Unfvckwitable

#91 Interlude To Further Disaster

Image source: pratfall2

#92 That’s A First For Me To Have Explode. Lucky I Had On Heavy Gloves Face Shield And Long Sleeve Shirt. It Let Go And Took Out My Overhead Lights And Dropped Them On Me

Image source: leepurcell151

#93 And Luckily My Neighbor Took My Favorite Spot

Image source: bradleyvanherbst

#94 Lucky Toiletpaper Stall

Image source: TheBSG

#95 “Mom, What’s Wrong With This Milk?!” “That’s Laundry Detergent In An Old Milk Jug!” “Oh Man, I Almost Poured It All Over My Cereal!”

Image source: oliviaetunnell

#96 Close Call With A Chain Saw

Image source: awagenkn

#97 Close Call

Image source: sevendoor

#98 Close Call This Morning

Image source: macrobabe

#99 Close Call At Work Today

Image source: LithuanianT

#100 Close Call

Image source: IanalystI

#101 Duncan: “The Bath Will Probably Run Pretty Quickly Here You Know”….me: “S***, S***, S***, S***”

Image source: runninglynxjess

#102 When The Pot Is Just Big Enough

Image source: arealveg

#103 Had A Near Death Experience This Morning

Image source: cs_cabrone

#104 Close Call…

Image source: NSFW_PORN_ONLY

#105 So This My Current Situation

Image source: adastradj

#106 Umm Whoops That Was A Close One

Image source: sm3rds

#107 So Kinley Knows How To Turn On The Gas Stove Now

Image source: scotkoski

#108 Close Call This Morning

Image source: SmoothFred

#109 Dodged A Bullet

Image source: danceswithsarcasm

#110 Dodged A Bullet

Image source: zombieeater42

#111 Close Call

Image source: gangkangaroo

#112 Amazon Shipped Me 128GB Worth Of Micro SD Cards, Almost Threw The Box Away

Image source: Bennyboy1337

#113 Cheating Death

#114 Phew… That Was A Close Call!

Image source: gimpers1776

#115 Close Call

Image source: babisaurusREX

#116 Close Call

Image source: SalamiJack

#117 Close Call

Image source: Kryptopect

