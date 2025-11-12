117 Times People Miraculously Avoided The Biggest Disasters

Relief. There are few feelings as sweet as relief, that warm glow you get as you exhale deeply into a huge ‘PHEW!’ and you realize that a huge shitstorm has just been narrowly avoided.
#1 My Great-Grandfather Was Shot In The Chest By A German Soldier During World War I. Luckily, The Coins In His Breast Pocket Absorbed The Bullet And Saved His Life. You Could Say He Didn’t Need Much Money To Survive
Image source: Fadawah
#2 What To Do After A Car Crash?
Image source: redditsaveworld
#3 Close Call
Image source: The_Fool-On-The_Hill
#4 Safety Specs Saved This Guy’s Eye From An Exploding Angle Grinder Disc
Image source: austaul
#5 When Jesus Loves You Very Much
Image source: superhero112
#6 That Was Close
Image source: Jamtonisalon
#7 Well That Was A Close Call
Image source: blakblob
#8 Almost…
Image source: ShirePony
#9 What A Save!
Image source: softballizzlife_25
#10 A Shark Bit Her, But She Wasn’t Tasty Enough. Some Researchers Believe That In The Initial Bite A Shark Can Detect The Ratio Of Fat To Bone Or Muscle And Whether Its Mouthful Is Worth Eating Or Not
Image source: kprcrobert
#11 Boulder Nearly Takes Out Italian Farm House
Image source: markpitts
#12 Well, That Was Close
Image source: tinybell
#13 A Friend Of Mine Almost Lost His Wedding Band To The Drain Today. The Drain Had Mercy
Image source: ItsDamnHardToGetAGoodUsername
#14 Almost Had A Heart Attack
#15 I’m A Lucky B**ch To Get Away With This For 20 Minutes Driving Around Town
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Just Avoided A Potential Credit Card Theft. Always Wiggle The Card Reader
Image source: atlas5280
#17 Almost Stepped On This Little Nope-Rope While Shooting
Image source: pewpewfordays
#18 That Could’ve Hurt A Lot
I work in lumber and had a customer shift a pile of 4″x4″x12’s that my hand was next to. One came tumbling down right on to my fingers. I heard a snap and thought my finger had lost the will to remain unbroken, turns out my tungsten carbide ring caught the full force, broke, but didn’t bend and potentially saved me a really chewed up finger. I’d rather replace a ring than a finger any day!
Image source: maxter009
#19 There Was A Mud Slide Just North Of My Town And This Caltrans Truck Driver Had A Very Close Call. To The Left Is The Pacific Ocean
Image source: BigByrdd
#20 I Almost Died Today, And My Mom Got A Perfectly Timed Picture Of My Dad Saving Me
Image source: OregonLumberjack
#21 This Is What I Call A Close Call!
Image source: nomdeweb
#22 Close Call
Image source: Bigfloppy
#23 Took A Shower After Putting My Son To Bed. Almost Stepped On Him When I Got Out
Image source: mvdonkey
#24 This Car Owner Is Just Lucky
#25 Close Call
Image source: Beepis
#26 When I Opened My Fridge, This Pitcher Fell And Was Caught By The Door
Image source: A911owner
#27 Cell Phone Saved Workers Leg From Chainsaw
Image source: WarlockRock11
#28 Had A Close Call Tonight, These Just Look Too Similar
Image source: ccraddock
#29 When You Drop Your Phone And It Almost Hits A Land Mine
Image source: vwbusman72
#30 Well, That Was Close
Image source: iamjuliawheeler
#31 We Almost Had A Very Bad Day Today
Image source: TMuff107
#32 These Two Car Owners Should Play The Lottery Today. Not A Scratch On Either Car
Image source: lehighwiz
#33 Being Late To Work Saved My Life. If I’ve Left Home 2 Seconds Earlier, This Car Would Have Fell On Top Of My Head!
Image source: Tamerito
#34 This Guy Had Two Nails From A Nail Gun Hit His Leg, And They Both Missed His Femur And His Kneecap
Image source: ILLMATIC1994
#35 When You Make It Home In The Nick Of Time
Image source: stinuh09
#36 Well, That Was A Close Call
Image source: My_kielbasa_sausage
#37 I Was A Little Too Lucky Today (That’s A Sewer And My Car Key)
Image source: ZSnake
#38 This Is Why You Wear Safety Glasses
Image source: Coos-Coos
#39 I Got Lucky That I Noticed Before I Started Brushing
Image source: Unusual_Request
#40 Lucky Car
Image source: holysocks
#41 This Could Have Ended Poorly
Image source: Aquattro
#42 I Work At A Burger Joint Where Customers Fill Out Their Order On A Ticket And They Put Their Name On It. When The Food Comes Out We Call The Name On The Ticket. Almost Slipped Up On Curt’s Order Today
Image source: Sludgeman
#43 Thank God I Noticed That
Image source: IEnjoyANBPPOMCE
#44 Saved By An Angel
Image source: sk8ncookies
#45 Close Call
Image source: atrais
#46 …hole In One? Direct Hit While Drinking His Beer. Close Call!
Image source: theotherguy1981
#47 I Feared The Worst When This Tree Toppled Over In The Direction Of My Car. But When The Snow Was Cleared Away I Realized How Incredibly Lucky I Was
Image source: DrewFlan
#48 Close Call
Image source: felix33
#49 Definition Of A Close Call
Image source: beingknown
#50 I Lost Control Of My Car Yesterday And Slid Off The Road. Close Call
Image source: Knotritenaou
#51 Asked My Mother In Law For Eye Drops. Almost Put This In My Eyes
Image source: Flashbang1985
#52 Almost Caught My Office On Fire Today. Glad I Had This Glass Separating My Laptop And Wood Desk
Image source: graystunna
#53 Close Call During A Cyclone In My Home Town Today
Image source: Prophylactic-Shock
#54 Close Call
Image source: sevendoor
#55 Falling Asleep And Double Checked My Alarm, The Night Before My First Day On The New Job. Close Call
Image source: Divamergency
#56 Very Lucky Monday Morning So Far
Image source: kr8zytiger
#57 When You Find A Knife Point In Your Frozen Berries From The Farm And Think Your Father Is Trying To Kill You – Then Remember You Snapped It Off Breaking It Up Yesterday
Image source: kjthewhitelion
#58 Close Call
Image source: Gilffanclub
#59 That Was A Close One
Image source: averyboredperson
#60 When The Muddy Patch Is Exactly 1 Wellington Boot Deep
Image source: beckyfreckles_
#61 Close Call
Image source: NSFW_PORN_ONLY
#62 This Is What We Call A Closecall. Found By One Of Our Fire Inspectors Today. Given A Bit More Time It Would’ve Been Found By Firefighters
Image source: RHFES
#63 Close Call
Image source: dandy36
#64 Left A Can Of Coke In My Car. I Think I Narrowly Avoided A Disaster
Image source: Nansai
#65 That Was Close
Image source: hollercrawler2
#66 Storms Came Through Chicago. This Car Was Having A Lucky Day
Image source: JackleBee
#67 Near Miss
Image source: patsymaryrichienut
#68 Close Call
Image source: Mech1423
#69 Maybe Cages Aren’t Such A Bad Idea
Image source: ShaneTrain77
#70 Icecreamed – Almost Had A Heart Attack When It Fell Over
Image source: curiouschups
#71 That Was A Close Call…
Image source: asparaments
#72 I Was Really Lucky Today
Image source: nae6
#73 I Am Now A Heart Attack Survivor
Image source: TheUnclescar
#74 If You’re Feeling Like A Crappy Parent, Don’t Worry, You’re Doing Better Than I Am! My Kids Almost Started My House On Fire Today. I Was Only A Few Feet Away Talking To My Husband. Thank God He Looked Over And Saw That The Stinkies Piled Pillows In Front Of Our Fire Place. It Was Smoking. It Was Terrifying
Image source: survivinglilstinkies
#75 Yesterday I Got Lucky, I Ride Again
Image source: MrLongman
#76 I Almost Just Had A Very Unhappy Cat
Image source: bdubba
#77 That Was Close One
Image source: n0ksvil
#78 Had A Close Call This Morning
Image source: Timeoffguy
#79 When You Almost Lose Your Engagement Ring Diamond, Down The Bathtub Drain!
Image source: modernmom4life
#80 That Was A Close Call For This Coffee Mug
Image source: kirsikka16
#81 Thought I Heard A Noise Last Night
Image source: lexingtosia
#82 When You Step On A Board With 4 Nails In It With Flops On And Somehow Manage Not To Get Any In Your Foot
Image source: kristen_g525
#83 Close Call On 85 North 90′ Up On The Tom Moreland Interchange In Atlanta. Directly Above 4 Lanes Of 285 East
Image source: dannydrak
#84 Nearly Got Cooked Tonight!
Image source: natvogler
#85 So This Happened. Don’t Work With A Wire Wheel In Your Lap
Image source: drewbloodpps
#86 Close Call…
Image source: Lauren_Is
#87 I Just Had A Close Call As Well
Image source: dudenotcool
#88 Close Call This Morning
Image source: Strackles
#89 My Neighbor’s Close Call After A Big Windstorm
Image source: PhilosophersStone1
#90 Close Call With A Lawn Mower Blade
Image source: Unfvckwitable
#91 Interlude To Further Disaster
Image source: pratfall2
#92 That’s A First For Me To Have Explode. Lucky I Had On Heavy Gloves Face Shield And Long Sleeve Shirt. It Let Go And Took Out My Overhead Lights And Dropped Them On Me
Image source: leepurcell151
#93 And Luckily My Neighbor Took My Favorite Spot
Image source: bradleyvanherbst
#94 Lucky Toiletpaper Stall
Image source: TheBSG
#95 “Mom, What’s Wrong With This Milk?!” “That’s Laundry Detergent In An Old Milk Jug!” “Oh Man, I Almost Poured It All Over My Cereal!”
Image source: oliviaetunnell
#96 Close Call With A Chain Saw
Image source: awagenkn
#97 Close Call
Image source: sevendoor
#98 Close Call This Morning
Image source: macrobabe
#99 Close Call At Work Today
Image source: LithuanianT
#100 Close Call
Image source: IanalystI
#101 Duncan: “The Bath Will Probably Run Pretty Quickly Here You Know”….me: “S***, S***, S***, S***”
Image source: runninglynxjess
#102 When The Pot Is Just Big Enough
Image source: arealveg
#103 Had A Near Death Experience This Morning
Image source: cs_cabrone
#104 Close Call…
Image source: NSFW_PORN_ONLY
#105 So This My Current Situation
Image source: adastradj
#106 Umm Whoops That Was A Close One
Image source: sm3rds
#107 So Kinley Knows How To Turn On The Gas Stove Now
Image source: scotkoski
#108 Close Call This Morning
Image source: SmoothFred
#109 Dodged A Bullet
Image source: danceswithsarcasm
#110 Dodged A Bullet
Image source: zombieeater42
#111 Close Call
Image source: gangkangaroo
#112 Amazon Shipped Me 128GB Worth Of Micro SD Cards, Almost Threw The Box Away
Image source: Bennyboy1337
#113 Cheating Death
#114 Phew… That Was A Close Call!
Image source: gimpers1776
#115 Close Call
Image source: babisaurusREX
#116 Close Call
Image source: SalamiJack
#117 Close Call
Image source: Kryptopect
