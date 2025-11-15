Hey Pandas, When Have You Gotten The Angriest? (Closed)

Tell us about something that made you very angry.
#1
Every time I talk to my sister
#2
if every boy in my class is screaming i scream at the top of my lungs shut up sometimes even almost hit or kick i even go to the bathroom just so i can have quiet time
#3
My friends called me an emotionless robot in like grade 6, but to be fair I did kinda put on a façade and say ‘meh’ to everything. I remember the little kid anger lol
#4
I’ve always been good at anger.
When someone angered me it would take about 100th of a second to work out if a) I could I could win a physical confrontation, b) if I should be smart about hurting them and bide my time, c) intimidate them into submitting.
There have been 3 occasions where I don’t actually remember what happened due to being so angry but have heard witness accounts.
The first was a summer evening, I was feeling pretty shite because my dog was ill (someone had been putting poisoned food out).
Some gobshite was mouthing off to his 5 mates a short distance from us. Everything about him was pissing me off, the way he spoke, the way he moved… hearing him say ‘So I had my air rifle and I was going to shoot some fat bird in the a**e, but I shot her dog instead…’ was the last I remember.
According to my mates, I leaped up and started screaming at the gobshite while marching at him. They couldn’t understand what I was saying because of my accent and anger. When I reached the gobshite, I kept punching him. His friends were grabbing and hitting me but I just kept punching, before long I was punching everyone of them.
My friends (who had been on their way to break things up) stayed back, they knew they had no choice but to wait until either I was down or ran out of people to hit.
When I was the only one standing and turned back towards gobshite, my friend John, realised I was going to end up killing him. John begged our other friend, Andrew to stop me. Andrew was fighter and a big lad, he admitted to me later that he was hesitant to go near me.
Apparently, I hit Andrew when he came up to me and he returned the favour, twice, knocking me out completely, he flung me over his shoulder and carried me to the other side of the park.
When I came around I was back to normal and didn’t remember a thing but I could tell from my friends faces that I had to get out of there.
#5
When my bully Valerie told my friends i hit her and they all believed her ( but i didn’t) and now i don’t have any friends now. Also when i just bought myself my favorite candy from the sweatshop at my school and when i ordered it it it was the last one in stock. when i arrived in my classroom. I opened it and my teacher wanted to talk to me about one of my assignments when i came back people said that Valerie took a handful gave them to her friends ate them and threw the rest on the floor. (and what really sucked was it was a rainy day and everyone shoes were muddy so the carpet was covered in mud.) i was so angry i threw the candy away wanting to swear at her i thought this is what she wants. so i just fought through my hate. but she still does horrible stuff to me even today. but until tomorrow the principles having a stay agreement on Valerie so am almost free .
