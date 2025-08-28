I Make Wholesome Comics About Our Pets That Are Heavily Inspired By The Antics Of The Stray Cats That We Have Adopted (60 Pics)

Have you ever felt the urge to nibble on a very irresistibly cute kitty? Most of us surely have. What happens if you come across a fluffy feline that smells like vanilla butter? That is something that a cat person could not resist!
Meet the Nibblings! These peculiar creatures are part food and part animals that often go on crazy adventures. Imagine having wacky animal companions who constantly try to help around the house, deal with the supernatural, and attempt to make their human, Gertrude, happy. Life in the Nibblings’ apartment is pretty sweet but is definitely wild.
The Nibblings comics are heavily inspired by the antics of the stray cats that we have adopted. One of them, in particular, is a chunky cat who always requests some pats and gives a damn slap to signal that enough is enough. Inspiration for stories is always plenty with these furry companions around.
We were surprised by the impact that these comics had on people. Individuals are sending messages or placing comments that our stories made their day or gave them positive vibes prior to going about their daily lives. Reading these remarks is like having a slice of a luscious strawberry cheesecake with a warm tea on the side.
We would like to share a number of these comics with you. Take a seat and enjoy some crazy slices of the Nibblings’ lives.
#1 I’ll Keep It Short Today: When Was The Last Time You Burned Your Tongue?
#2 If You Understand The Ending, Your Parents Knew How To Stretch A Dollar…
#3 Good Luck Finding That Wallet…
#4 When The Cats Get Together And The Party Is Lit
#5 Snow Angel
#6 Wonderful Day
#7 Who Wants To Guess What The Puzzle Is Actually Showing?
#8 2020 Has Been Tough, So We Thought You May Need Some Of This…
#9 Online Shopping
#10 Growing Up, Inuyasha Was One Of Our Favorite Animes And We’re So Excited That They’re Coming Out With A Sequel. So We Decided To Make A Story In Honor Of Inuyasha
#11 When You Want To Go And Play With Your Friends And Your Dad Says No, Just Copy The Child Aka Baby Yoda
#12 When You’re A “Man Of Your Word”… Literally
#13 Can’t Touch This
#14 Our First Comic For 2021! 2020 Was A Rough Ride, But Here We Are! The Future Is Looking Bright
#15 What’s Your Ritual Before Big Events?
#16 Abs
#17 What Scares You The Most? Popcorn Cat’s Answer Might Be Surprising…
#18 Online Class
#19 Poor Thing
#20 Recipe
#21 Happy Monday!
#22 Kitty Club. Who Gets The Joke?
#23 It Is Still Freezing Cold! Someone May Be Missing Your Warm Company. As Of This Moment, An Option Is To Give A Virtual Hug To The People We Care
#24 A Sushi Bunny Encounter
#25 With A Little Help From My Friends
#26 Dear Santa
#27 Crush
#28 Sharing
#29 Story Time
#30 Can Cat’s Snowy Day
#31 When You’re Too Strong For Your Own Good…
#32 Letting It All Out With
#33 My Treasure
#34 Nibblings Family, Please Meet Migu
#35 Do You Want To Build A Snowman?
#36 Sick
#37 Bed
#38 The Unexpected
#39 Can Cat Meets “The Child” (A.k.a. Baby Yoda)
#40 Fraise, The Fluffy Pink Popcorn Cat, Is In Charge Of The Dirty Dishes
#41 Rescue
#42 As You Guys Know, Popcorn Cat Is Very Neat And Sometimes He Can Get Intense About It — Especially When The Roomba Is Trying To Do His Job. So, When Popcorn Cat Was Trying To Protect His Territory, The Confrontation Escalated A Little Too Quickly
#43 How Are You Doing?
#44 Random Act Of Kindness
#45 Selfie
#46 Pillow Fight!
#47 Horror
#48 6 Nibblings, 6 Statements. Which Nibbling Are You?
#49 When You Take Orders A Little Too Seriously…
#50 Four Boxes Of Pizza
#51 Book
#52 Scare
#53 Biceps
#54 Fall
#55 There’s Only One Thing Popcorn Cat Is More Scared Of Than Ghosts…
#56 Going To Work
#57 Nene Shooting For The Stars
#58 Repair
#59 Workout
#60 Panic Purchase
