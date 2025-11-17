10 Artsy Things To Do When You’re Bored

Instead of your classic “take a walk!” or “read a book,” I’m giving you all the fun and creative ones that will surely keep you going!
#1 2. Wind Chime DIY
For this wind chime DIY, you can use a paper plate, steel ring, or any hollow circular object. Using beads, bottle caps and buttons, your finishing product will be adorable yard decor!
#2 3. Mixed Media Art
Media, relating to mediums tells us that you’re using a lot more than paints and colors to make this. Analyzing the photo, there are buttons, beads, embroidery, galore! Make each of them work together to make a BOMB.COM PIECE OF ART!
#3 5. Fresh Kicks?
Buying a simple pair of white canvas shoes, some waterproof spray, and sharpie markers, you can get a design even better than the cool kids Jordans, and have some fun as a side hustle.
#4 9. Dream Room!
Using 1 point perspective, create your dream room, (with the right angles) just how you would like it! Add a bed! Couch! Even a BOUNCY HOUSE!
#5 10. Plant Pot Painters
Custom flower pots are the greatest way to get that green thumb and that perfect paint stroke hand. Try this out to truly spunk up your yard, trust me, you’ll never regret it!
#6 1. An Agamograph
Of course, I know this example isn’t as detailed but in the bottom corner, the regular paper shows how the art looks straight up. The art has a folded zigzag texture, and from one side, is an image, and the other side is a different image.
#7 4. Photography! Maybe A New Hobby?
This idea, can involve MUCH more than just sceneries and portraits, incorporate anything you like. Try to tell your own story through the photo.
#8 6. Spotify Album Cover Art
If you’re having some MAJOR ART BLOCK then this is a perfect idea. Fill in a box with pretty little small sketches, like your everyday ‘math class doodles’
Then, adding in a song name, a pause button, and more, you have a sketch that, will hide your shaky hand art block by keeping the focus away. Mona Lisa would be jealous!
#9 7. Wall Collage
What’s your Aesthetic?
Whatever it is, Boho, Preppy, Cottagecore, ect. It can be fit into your very own wall collage! Either by layering them on top of each other or glueing them individually, the result NEVER fails!
#10 8. Sunglasses Scenery
This whimsical idea just needs your colors and maybe your own glasses as reference! You can fit your own mini and detailed scenery in each lens for an art piece more expensive than the sunglasses themselves!
Follow Us