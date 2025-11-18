Hey Pandas, What’s The Creepiest True Stalker Experience You’ve Had? (Closed)

Society these days is scary. burglars, murderers, and other terrible people have become very real. Let’s take a moment to share some of the craziest stalker experiences.
#1
Long time ago, before anti-stalking laws.
I had recently moved to a new city and hadn’t met many people yet. I was 20 at the time, and managed a store in a mall. I had made a friend (we will call her Sue) that worked at a store on the same level. She was great fun and we went out together frequently. There was an older man (mid to late 40’s. we will call him Mike) that worked with Sue. He used to wave as he passed my store. He stopped in once or twice to say hi. I had never had a complete conversation him. He was retired military, married with kids near to my age. Seemed like a nice enough guy. I was even at his house one time with Sue to drop something off. After a year, I was moved to another location in the state by the company. Sue threw me a good bye party. Mike was at the bar with Sue when I got there. Weird since I didn’t really know him, but didn’t give it much thought. Sue left early and apparently Mike rode with her; I wasn’t aware of that until he asked me to give him a ride home. He jokingly hit on me on the ride home. I didn’t take it seriously and dropped him off and went on my way. I get settled in my new location and after a few weeks I get a call from Mike. Sue gave him my number. He spent the next year calling me all the time, at home and at work. Where was I? Why was I getting home late? And stuff like that. I eventually moved back to the previous town and Mike found me. He would show up at clubs I went to, drive past my house, drive past my work site and threaten me if no one else was near me. It came to a head one night. I was home alone; both my roommates were out of town. Nobody knew they were gone except me. Mike called and knew stuff he shouldn’t have known about my roommates. He knew I was home alone. He said we would be together forever and hung up. I never heard from him again. Fast forward about a year. I get a call from the police with questions about an active investigation (my neighbor across the street had been killed the night of Mike’s call). Turns out Mike was their prime suspect and they found out I had contact with him during this time. I told them my story. I believe he is still incarcerated.
#2
there was once a car in my area that would follow me and my friends multiple days in a week. it was the same car, we could tell from the license plate. we stayed in a group(it was around 10 people) tho and we were in a neighborhood so we were pretty safe, but we still stopped playing outside for a while and took other safety precautions. it stopped thank goodness.
#3
I have, somehow, been fortunate enough to have 3 but I won’t talk about the later two because they are too disturbing to talk about
so the first one is silly and not even a actual stalker just stalk-y
saw this guy once and he used my phone number for literally everything- still does, his snap is registered under my number, his given girls my number, it’s his door dash number (THE FOOD DRIVER CALLED ME) put my name as his snap handle or whatever its called (chronically offline) and just all sorts of stuff like that – it was just kind of silly
#4
I used to keep seeing this man, about 6,3 and I saw him near my park and school. Although the last time I saw him was a few months ago, I still feel like I’m being watched
