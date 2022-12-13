‘Westworld’ and ‘The Nevers’ to be Pulled from HBO Max

For those looking to binge Westworld over the Christmas season, you better be quick about it, as HBO Max is pulling it from their roster. On top of this, the streaming giant will also be pulling The Nevers!
Despite being a smash hit with TV fans worldwide and currently sitting at 199 on the Top 250 TV Shows on IMDB, sci-fi fans were left gobsmacked last month when Westworld was canceled. With a stellar cast, including Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul, and a forever-expanding plot, it seems a waste to stop the series there.
However, a canceled show can still find new life on streaming in our digital age. Many shows canceled years back are still gaining fans daily – take My Name is Earl, for example. This was canceled in season four and ended on a cliffhanger before the plug was pulled. But fans can still binge sseasons1-4 on Disney Plus if they want to! Unfortunately, this may not be the case for Westworld! HBO Max announced they will be pulling all previous seasons from their catalog but have stated that it may find a home on another of their platforms
In addition, HBO Max has announced that Joss Whedon’s fantasy drama, The Nevers, has been canceled mid-way through its first season!
As Deadline reported, pulls and cuts have arisen due to an eend-of-yearfinancial review from Warner Bros Discovery. Hollywood stars such as Mel Gibson have spoken out about the Warner Brothers merger and how it has shaken things up in the industry. When talking to Screenrant on the status of the much anticipated Lethal Weapon 5, Gibson had this to say:
“The only delay is now with all the shake-up at Warners, with Discovery coming in and the new boss and they chop everyone else up and throw them away and get new people..”
So, with all of these changes in place, what will be the future for HBO Max, and will any more shows be axed?
HBO and Discovery+ Merged
When a TV show is canceled, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will never return. This could pe a budget problem, and once it is fixed, the show will return And let’s face it, with Westworld, the demand is there!
Westworld is an aaninnovatie sci-fi drama inspired by the 1973 movie of the same name. It’s from renowned writers Jonathan Nolan (The Dark Knight) and Lisa Joy, and it sis et a wild-west theme park filled with human-like androids. It has become a smashing success and is also critically acclaimed, earning Primetime Emmys and Screen Actors Guild nominations. So it was a total shock when the show was canceled before season five could even hit our screens. The show’s creators were reportedly devastated and had big plans to wrap the show up with a bang in season five.
While the show still gains new fans daily, it will be a push to finish all episodes if you are starting. The four seasons, along with The Nevers, are set to be pulled within the month. Although this is sad news, there is still hope that both shows can be returned when the new HBO and Discovery+ merged streaming service is launched.
Plans have been in place for a while now, and the rumor is that the brand-new merger may be called “Max.” “Lawyers for the company are currently vetting a list of names, but the short and compact “Max” is leading the way!
It is currently unknown when the new platform will launch or how much it will cost, but it is said to be a hub for big names like Discovery, DC Comics, Warner Bros, and HBO. This means it s very likely that Westworld and The Nevers could find a new home sometime soon. However, it does not certify that the ccanceledshows will be renewed for further seasons.
With the immense power of streaming, it is safe to say that if Westworld and The Nevers were to disappear from HBO and Warner altogether, a deal could be made on a different platform like Amazon Prime or Netflix. However, until then, you can watch all four seasons of Westworld before they are pulled and catch the remaining 6-episodes of The Nevers after the season break.