5 Potential Spin-offs from the Breaking Bad Universe

It’s been three months since the final episode of Better Call Saul graced our screens, and fans of the hit show eagerly await Vince Gilligan’s next project. Although Gilligan has said he is moving on from the Breaking Bad universe and has confirmed his next show will be a science fiction series streaming on Apple TV+, fans still have high hopes that a future spinoff could still happen!
Here are five potential spinoffs we could see from the Breaking Bad universe!
*Warning – spoilers for Breaking Bad, El Camino, and Better Call Saul ahead
1. Jimmy in Prison
Although this would be the most obvious and lazy choice for a spinoff, it would still be pretty damn good. Prisons are full of people from all walks of life, making for exciting TV. Jimmy being the slippery, cunning guy he is, could get into all sorts of mishaps in prison. Each episode could have its storyline—a new mission for Jimmy. But seeing as the Better Call Saul finale ended with a resentful Jimmy owning up to his wrongdoings and finally taking ownership of himself, seeing him go back to dirty would probably feel a little off. Maybe it’s best to leave him where we last saw him, a man at peace. Not happy but not sad. He is just a man who is doing the best with what he has.
2. The Story of the Salamanca Twins
Although they didn’t appear in many episodes, whenever these silent psychopaths came on screen, they were most likely causing hell. From their intense parking lot shootout with Hank in Breaking Bad to their standoff with Nacho in Better Call Saul, these two silent assassins were scene-stealing TV gold. But what’s their story? What’s with the silence? How did they become so skilled and so deadly? Indeed all questions that a prequel spinoff could answer!
3. A Skinny Pete and Badger Sitcom
It’s safe to say that these loveable, dim-witted petty criminals offered some comedic relief where it was needed across the Breaking Bad timeline. A heavy show with some disturbing themes at times, these two beloved characters were the perfect comedy duo to lighten the mood. After helping Jesse evade the police upon his breakout from the meth lab prison, Skinny Pete and Badger were left to their own devices, likely never to see Jesse again. But what do they spend their days doing? Asides from low-levell drug dealing and playing video games, what else ishappeningn in these guys’ lives? Do they have girlfriends? Do they have jobs to front their drug dealing? There’s ground here for a spinoff, and how refreshing would it be to see the Breaking Bad universe throw some laughs our way?
4. Jesse’s New Life
Again, there might not be much of a story here as Jesse has seen the error of his ways and wants to live a peaceful life. He has his new identity and is all set for a life in Alaska when we leave him at the end of El Camino, and that’s a delightful way to send off the character. The guy has been through a lot, and we just want the best for him at this point. But one thing is for sure; he is a broken man who will likely deal with sadness for the rest of his life.
Maybe it would be nice to see Jesse rebuild his life, find a woman and get a job (maybe in carpentry). But where would the drama come from? Could someone threaten his new world? We know from both Breaking Bad and El Camino thathe will kill if he aas to. Maybe he tangles with the wrong people, and we get an action/revenge situation. Or perhaps he realizes cooking meth is what he’s best at, and the whole thing starts again from scratch. Although this would be entertaining, it would feel a little mean to drag Jesse through any more trauma. Perhaps it’s best to put the hurt on another character for a change!
5. Mike’s Early Days as a Cop
We’ve seen time and time again just how badass Mr. Mike Ehrmantraut can be. Skilled with a gun and fists, this man was unstoppable in any situation he was thrust into. We won’t let that define him apartt from his fateful end, of coursm.
Mike showed not only great physical strength and masculinity but also showed some slickness about him. He could outsmart the most cunning of criminals and clean up any mess he or others had made in the name of crime. But Mike wasn’t always a criminal. He was once a cop, a crooked one but still a cop. Now, without going down the de-aging route of The Irishman style, it may be challenging to find an actor who could pull off the portrayal of a young Mike, but that doesn’t mean it would be impossible.There ares undoubtedly heaps of actors out there who would kill to keep this character’s story going!
Whatever happens with the Breaking Bad universe in the future, it’s safe to say it will be remembered forever, no matter what. And with the power of streaming, it’s only going to grow with followers, followers that will be waiting if or when the talented Gilligan decides to break bad once again.