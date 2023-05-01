When Does Better Call Saul’s Breaking Bad Scenes Take Place?

From the moment Better Call Saul started airing on Netflix, fans were eager to see more of Breaking Bad‘s beloved characters, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The show’s creators, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, certainly didn’t disappoint. They brought back the iconic duo Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and gave fans the highly anticipated return they wanted. So, when does this Breaking Bad scene in Better Call Saul actually take place?
Walt and Jesse make their appearance in Better Call Saul in season 6, episode 11, which is appropriately titled “Breaking Bad” and is a winking nod to Bob Odenkirk‘s first appearance in Breaking Bad in an episode titled “Better Call Saul.” These Better Call Saul cameos take place in Breaking Bad season 2, episode 8, and are completely new scenes in the BB universe. Here’s why this scene is a masterpiece and a cherry on top of the entire story.
Why Walt & Jesse’s RV Scene is Perfect Homage to Breaking Bad
The RV scene happens somewhere around the events of Breaking Bad season 2, episode 8. This is when Walt and Jesse take Saul Goodman to the desert with a bag over his head in an attempt to scare him and get his help with the Badger issue. What viewers don’t see in the original Breaking Bad scene is that Saul manages to negotiate his way out of the situation and ends up in the infamous RV, where he quickly connects the dots about the blue meth.
Even though quite short and seemingly trivial, Walt and Jesse’s cameo in Better Call Saul is a perfect homage to Breaking Bad. It finally shows viewers the exact moment when Saul meets Walt and Jesse without the ski masks they had in the Breaking Bad scene. Viewers don’t learn anything new about Walt and Jesse from this scene, but that wasn’t the purpose of the scenes. Instead, this scene helps to get a better glimpse into Saul’s complex personality as he is already doing well enough business-wise without Walt and Jesse’s money, but he still decides to get into business with them, which will eventually cost him his life.
Better Call Saul’s Breaking Bad Scenes Add More Context to the Story
Interestingly enough, in the Breaking Bad scene, Saul asks the masked Walt and Jesse whether Lalo sent them to kill him. Back then, Lalo was unknown to viewers, but now it all makes sense. Jimmy was scared to death of Lalo, and this scene proves it. Better Call Saul’s Breaking Bad scenes give more context to the story, as Jesse later asks who Lalo is, to which Saul replies, “He’s nobody,” and swiftly changes the subject.
In another Breaking Bad flashback, viewers see Saul back in his office with Mike (Jonathan Banks), talking about a background check Mike did on Walt and Jesse. Even though Mike advises him to ignore them and keep doing his own thing, as always, Saul does what he wants and makes another poor choice. That’s just who he is; he can’t help himself. He breaks bad, just like his alter ego in the Gene timeline. Toward the end of the episode, he arrives at Walt’s school, which is a scene that takes place minutes before the scene in Breaking Bad season 2, episode 8, when Saul pitches his services to Walt and goes on to become his lawyer.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!