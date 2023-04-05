Editor’s Note: This Article Contains spoilers for Better Call Saul
Now that Better Call Saul is over, it’s time to look back and decide which season was the best. Better Call Saul certainly had big shoes to fill after the iconic Breaking Bad. It wasn’t easy for the creators. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, because they set high expectations for themselves with the original. And it wasn’t any easier for Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, and other actors to follow the legendary duo, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.
But it’s safe to say the cast of Better Call Saul they did a phenomenal job. The series will go down in history as one of the best spin-off shows of all time, with some fans going as far as saying it’s better than its predecessor. So here’s every season of Better Call Saul ranked from worst to best.
6. Better Call Saul Season 2
Unfortunately, one season has to be ranked the worst out of all six, and in this case, it’s season 2, mostly because nothing huge happens in it. It follows the events of season 1 and continues in the same manner. Jimmy and Chuck’s relationship remains pretty much the same, with the same old tensions between the brothers. On another hand, Kim fights for her place in HHM but eventually decides to leave and start her own business. In the meantime, Mike is already deep into his story with the cartel, and this is when Hector Salamanca is first introduced to Better Call Saul viewers. The season 2 finale nicely sets the stage for season 3 and leaves viewers wanting more.
5. Better Call Saul Season 4
Better Call Saul season 4 comes immediately after Chuck’s fatal suicide. Due to the intensive and emotional events of season 3, season 4 appears a little bit slower. Jimmy deals with grief in his own way, while Kim is heartbroken over the tragic events. Chuck’s tragic death truly leaves a mark on everyone, and it really shows in season 4. Even Howard deals with guilt and sadness over it. The most important thing about season 4 is that Jimmy finally becomes the one and only Saul Goodman.
4. Better Call Saul Season 3
Better Call Saul season 3 is an escalation of Chuck’s mental state, as well as his relationship with his brother, Jimmy. The brothers reach a point of no return, especially after the now-iconic courtroom scene. The season 3 finale brings the notorious scene where Chuck intentionally sets himself on fire and dies alone. On another hand, the season introduces some well-known characters from Breaking Bad, such as Saul’s secretary Francesca, but also the vicious Gus Fring. This is where we get to see how Hector Salamanca’s stroke happens, which is another nod to Breaking Bad fans.
3. Better Call Saul Season 1
Season 1 of Better Call Saul is one of the best seasons of the show because it invites fans back into the Breaking Bad universe. It reintroduces the iconic Saul Goodman but under a different name – Jimmy McGill. This premise sets a clever twist and makes fans wonder about what happened before the events of Breaking Bad. Who was Saul before he became Saul? How did the “normal” lawyer like Jimmy McGill go on to become Walter White’s accomplice? But that’s the beauty of Better Call Saul, and this show is essentially a handbook for all future spin-offs.
2. Better Call Saul Season 5
Season 5 is the second-best season of Better Call Saul for many reasons. First of all, it is the season most similar to Breaking Bad in terms of the drug world and Saul Goodman’s role in it. It’s more action-packed and intense. It shows Jimmy falling deeper and deeper into the cartel industry while also bringing Kim into it. It’s the season that launches Kim’s character arc. She embraces her dark side and joins Jimmy in most of his schemes. Her character’s turning point alone could be the sole reason why this season of Better Call Saul is so genius.
1. Better Call Saul Season 6
Finally, Better Call Saul season 6 ranks first on our list as the best season in the show. Not only is this season a perfect conclusion to the story, but it’s also a visual and narrative masterpiece. It features black-and-white scenes that take us years ahead into Jimmy’s new life and introduce his alias. Gene. It also features some of the best deaths on television, such as Nacho Varga’s suicide, Lalo Salamanca’s death, and the most shocking ones of all, Howard Hamlin’s murder. From Jimmy and Kim’s scheme gone wrong to Lalo Salamanca’s vengeance plan, season 6 doesn’t disappoint at all, and it gives fans everything we expected and more.
Read Next: 7 Things We Can Learn From Jimmy in ‘Better Call Saul’
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!