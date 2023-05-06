Better Call Saul ended with season 6, and during its run it displayed quite a range of villains. Better Call Saul had a lot to live up to as a prequel to the legendary Breaking Bad. From the beginning, the show’s villains played a crucial role in making the series stand out on its own.
Better Call Saul delivered a rich cast of villains that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. From the scheming Chuck McGill to the cunning Howard Hamlin, and the hapless Kettlemans, the show’s villains were just as captivating as its heroes. Each villain brought a unique element to the show, whether it was the psychological manipulation of Chuck or the comedic relief of the Kettlemans. So here’s every villain of Better Call Saul ranked from worst to best.
7. The Kettlemans
Craig and Betsy Kettleman are a corrupt and greedy couple who serve as minor villains in Better Call Saul season 1. Jimmy represents them in a case involving embezzlement, and they soon become a threat to him. However, their impact on Jimmy’s character is relatively limited compared to other villains in the series. The Kettlemans’ storyline is resolved by the end of season 1, and they do not have any further impact on the plot or characters.
6. Tuco Salamanca
As a violent and unpredictable member of the Salamanca drug cartel, Tuco serves as a minor villain in Better Call Saul season 1. He is a threat to Jimmy, but his impact on Jimmy’s character is relatively limited. Tuco is defined by his explosive temper and his tendency to act on impulse, which makes him a dangerous adversary. He is also fiercely loyal to his family, and his devotion to his grandmother is a rare moment of humanity in an otherwise ruthless character. While Tuco is not as complex as some of the other villains in the series, he serves as an effective foil to Jimmy in the early seasons.
5. Howard Hamlin
As Chuck’s former law partner and friend, Better Call Saul‘s Howard Hamlin initially seems like a friend to Jimmy. However, his role in betraying Jimmy and his connection to Chuck ultimately make him a villain in Jimmy’s eyes. Howard’s character arc is complex, and he goes through a significant transformation throughout the series. He starts off as a straight-laced lawyer who is dedicated to his firm and Chuck’s vision, but he becomes increasingly disillusioned with the McGill brothers’ antics and begins to question his own beliefs and motivations. Howard’s descent into depression and self-doubt is a poignant portrayal of the toll that the legal profession can take on a person’s mental health. Howard’s character is tragic, and his redemption is left open-ended.
4. Hector Salamanca
As the head of the Salamanca drug cartel, Hector is a long-standing enemy of Jimmy’s. However, his impact on Jimmy’s character is mostly indirect, as he is more focused on Gus and the broader drug trade. Hector’s most significant impact on the series is his role as a foil to Gus Fring, who ultimately kills him in revenge for the murder of his friend Max. Hector’s character is defined by his fierce loyalty to his family and his pride in the Salamanca name, which is embodied in his famous bell that he rings to express his disapproval. Hector is a formidable villain, but his character is relatively straightforward compared to the more complex villains in the series.
3. Gus Fring
As the mastermind behind the drug empire that Jimmy eventually becomes a part of, Gus Fring is one of the biggest villains in Better Call Saul. He is introduced as a successful businessman and owner of the fast-food chain Los Pollos Hermanos. However, he is also a drug lord who has a long-standing rivalry with the Salamanca cartel. Gus becomes a significant influence on Jimmy’s character development when he hires him as a lawyer for his criminal enterprise. While Gus is a mastermind and a formidable adversary, his impact on Jimmy’s character is somewhat limited compared to Chuck and Lalo.
2. Lalo Salamanca
Lalo Salamanca is a charismatic and ruthless member of the Salamanca drug cartel who serves as Jimmy’s primary antagonist in Better Call Saul season 5. Lalo is initially introduced as a background character, but his presence is felt throughout the season, even when he’s not on screen. His attempts to manipulate and control Jimmy push him to the brink of self-destruction. Lalo is a masterful villain who is both charming and terrifying, and his ability to read people and situations makes him a formidable opponent for Jimmy. He is also a fascinating study of the Salamanca family’s inner workings and the intricate web of alliances and betrayals that underpins the drug trade.
1. Chuck McGill
Chuck McGill is Jimmy’s older brother and former law partner, who is ultimately revealed to be the most influential villain in the series. Chuck is a brilliant lawyer who suffers from a rare electromagnetic hypersensitivity, which forces him to live in near-total isolation from all forms of electricity. His condition causes him to resent Jimmy, who he sees as a con artist who has never lived up to his potential. Chuck’s betrayal and rejection of Jimmy’s abilities as a lawyer ultimately drives Jimmy to become the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Throughout the series, Chuck is a fascinating character study of the dark side of intelligence and the corrosive effects of resentment. His death in season 3 is one of the most heartbreaking moments of the Better Call Saul series, and his legacy looms large over the rest of the show.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!