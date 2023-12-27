Every Better Call Saul Season Sorted From Least To Best Loved

Welcome to a journey through the legal twists, moral turns, and heart-wrenching developments of Better Call Saul, a series that not only carved its own niche in television history but also expanded the universe of the iconic Breaking Bad. As we sort through each season of Better Call Saul from its inception to its unforgettable conclusion, let’s ponder the criteria that place some seasons at the peak of adoration while others, though significant, lay the groundwork at the base. We’ll consider viewership numbers, critical reviews, and the fervent voices of fans to guide our ranking.
1. Better Call Saul Season 1
At its debut, Season 1 introduced us to the complex world of Jimmy McGill, the man who would become Saul Goodman. With Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould steering the ship, expectations were high.
I tuned in to the series premiere having no idea what to expect. But with Gilligan and Gould at the helm, I should have known to expect the unexpected because that is exactly what I got, reflects one viewer on the initial uncertainty and satisfaction with how Season 1 unfolded. The season laid essential groundwork but was still finding its feet compared to later chapters. Its narrative focused on Jimmy’s struggle for his brother Chuck’s approval—a dynamic that resonated but perhaps lacked the punch of subsequent seasons. Yet, it was crucial in setting up the characters and their relationships that would later flourish into a complex web of storytelling.
2. Better Call Saul Season 2
As we moved into Season 2, Jimmy McGill’s inner con man began to surface following his realization that he would never gain Chuck’s approval. This season marked an evolution from cautious optimism to a more assured stride as it delved deeper into character development and plot complexity. First seen in ‘Breaking Bad,’ Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman was already known as a speed-talking lawyer, but this season started to unravel his transformation in earnest.
If you’re anything like me (aka a huge Breaking Bad nerd) you were cautiously optimistic about the idea of a Saul Goodman spin-off show, admits a fan reflecting on their initial skepticism which turned into appreciation as they witnessed the show come into its own.
3. Better Call Saul Season 3
The third season is where Better Call Saul truly began to hit its stride, earning critical acclaim for deepening its narrative and pushing characters to their limits. Notably, characters reached breaking points not at the season’s end but halfway through, allowing audiences to witness the fallout in real-time.
Mind you, this is still a show primarily about how Jimmy McGill becomes Saul Goodman, and this season followed through on that, as Jimmy turned darker and nastier than we’ve ever seen him before, highlighting Jimmy’s descent towards becoming the cold figure fans will recognize from Breaking Bad. The creative storytelling was exemplified by an opening montage set to Harry Nilsson’s “Perfect Day,” which was nothing short of artistic.
4. Better Call Saul Season 4
The stakes were raised even higher in Season 4 as it built upon its predecessors’ momentum. Characters like Gus Fring were introduced, adding layers of intrigue and danger to an already compelling narrative. This season continued to meld legal drama with crime thriller elements seamlessly—a hallmark of the show’s genre-blending excellence. A particular moment encapsulating this season’s intensity involved Jimmy mopping up marinara sauce juxtaposed with Mike wiping blood from floorboards—a striking visual metaphor for their diverging paths.
5. Better Call Saul Season 5
The penultimate season set up the climax of Better Call Saul, drawing ever closer to the events of Breaking Bad. With Bob Odenkirk recovering from a health scare during production, there was an outpouring of support from fans eager for his return. This season saw Jimmy and Kim planning their future amidst escalating tensions and moral quandaries that had viewers on edge. The high-stakes narrative culminated in a violent and twist-filled finale that left fans clamoring for resolution in the final season.
6. Better Call Saul Season 6
The final season emerged as the most beloved chapter of Better Call Saul, delivering poignant conclusions while intersecting directly with Breaking Bad. From its cinematic opening featuring a slow-motion ballet of neckties set to “Days of Wine and Roses” to intense episodes that tied up loose ends with finesse, it was clear this was a masterful send-off for Jimmy McGill’s saga. Bob Odenkirk hinted at viewers’ reactions:
For people who watch this [season], it’s going to be like, ‘I gotta go watch Breaking Bad again,’ as soon as they’re done, suggesting just how seamlessly it connected with its predecessor while standing firmly on its own merits.
In summing up our tour through Albuquerque’s legal landscape via Better Call Saul, we’ve seen how each season built upon the last—deepening character arcs, complicating plots, and continually engaging viewers both emotionally and intellectually. By considering critical reviews and fan fervor alongside narrative progression, we’ve ranked these seasons from foundational beginnings to a climactic end that has left an indelible mark on television storytelling.
