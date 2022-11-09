Top three epic shootout scenes of Breaking Bad only true hero Hank Schrader

When will Hank realize Walther White is Heisenberg? This storyline was one of the driving forces behind the tense atmosphere in Breaking Bad. Hank is portrayed as a contradictory character, a fierce and competent DEA investigator who can’t see a villain before his eyes. Agent Schrader is brave but human with real consequences of life-threatening shootouts.
Finally, Hank is a show-off but vulnerable behind the scenes, with great devotion to his family and kleptomaniac wife, Marie.
Hank vs. Walter’s personalities
Walter White starts as an insecure, beaten-down man that slowly transforms into a criminal mastermind. But he has the wits, and as his ego grows, his intelligence turns to condescending and insensitive behavior.
Hank looked like a goofy brag and half-built character in the first season. He is the only protagonist consistent with his principles, staying true to his beliefs until the end. However, we did see a transformation from a tough outgoing personality to one that showcases insecure and vulnerable traits.
From Breaking Bad to Better Call Saul
Special agent Hank Schrader is on the law enforcement side of the battle against Mexican and domestic narco cartels. The story of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul dives more profound into the cartel side of the story. Still, Gus Fring, Heisenberg, and Salamanca have a worthy adversary in Hank, his partner Steven Gomez and the DEA department in Albuquerque.
Hank’s character unintentionally sparks the criminal path of his brother-in-law Walter White. He takes him on the stakeout, where Walter sees his former student Jesse running from agents. Unfortunately, Walter is Hank’s blind spot because, for a brave DEA agent, he is only an incompetent bookworm. The re-occurring theme throughout the series is Hank’s failure to realize who Heisenberg is. However, in the end, Hank does figure things out. Confrontation with Walt is one of the most epic scenes in the series, and here are the three best fight scenes with special agent Schrader.
Tuco Salamanca showdown
A dangerous drug-fueled sadistic, and heartless criminal, Tuco Salamanca has a complete absence of normality and compassion. Erratic behavior and violence follow Tuco at each step. In the second season, Tuco takes Walt and Jesse so they can cook for him in Mexico. Walt wants to poison Tuco, and his wheelchair-bound uncle Hector Salamanca who lives in this desert hiding place, points out to Jesse and Walt. They brawl, and Jesse manages to shoot Tuco, leaving him in a hole. The two accomplices run and hide when a new car comes to the hideout. Wounded Tuco attacks agent Schrader who had a tip for finding Jesse Pinkman. Hank takes advantage of Tuco reloading his rifle and kills him with a precise shot. It was the first incredible feat for Hank, who wins the first shootout in Breaking Bad.
Hank vs. The Salamanca Twins
Marco and Leonel Salamanca are the Cousins, the most fearful cartel killers in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In season 3, they arrive from Mexico to take vengeance on Walter White for killing Tuco. However, after Gus Fring stops them a couple of times, the cartel leader reveals Hank is the one who killed Tuco Salamanca and not Walter.
Cousins attacked Hank after he had to surrender his badge and weapon for beating up Jesse Pinkman. Hank gets the phone call that lets him know he is about to be attacked. He sees Leonel in the review mirror and pins him with his car. Marco starts firing on Hank and shoots him a couple of times. Meanwhile, Hank’s bullets are stopped with the bulletproof vest. Marco doesn’t want to finish Hank with a gun, and he goes for the axe. Meanwhile, wounded Hank manages to reload his gun barely and shoots Marco in the head while he wields his axe. Hank managed to kill the second brutal villain in the series.
Hank’s death
Episode Ozymandias is among the most influential pieces of the TV drama Breaking Bad. Walt reacts to Hank and Jesse’s plan to capture him. They set up a picture of them taking his money from the desert hideout. He calls a gang of neo-Nazis to help him kill Jesse. The plan backfires when Hank and Steve Gomez come to the scene. After the shootout, Steve is killed, and Hank is on the ground. Gang leader Jack and Hank listen to Walter White pleading for Hanks’s life. Here is where two iconic quotes come in. Hank responds to Jack: “The name is ASAC Schrader, and you can go f*** yourself.” Brilliant Gilligan’s writing continues with another epic quote. Hank says to Walter: “You’re the smartest guy I ever met, but you’re too stupid to see. He made up his mind ten minutes ago.”