Meet The Cast Of “A League Of Their Own”

A League of Their Own is an upcoming period comedy series set to stream on Amazon Prime Video based on the popular movie of the same name, which premiered in 1992. The show is created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Graham previously worked on Onion SportsDome, Uncle Wick, and Movie 43, while Jacobson is best known for the hit Netflix movie Mitchells vs. the Machines. Here’s a description of the plot, according to Deadline: “The hourlong series, described as a fresh approach to Marshall’s classic about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it,” according to the streamer.” A League of Their Own promises a fantastic list of who’s-who of brilliant performers. If you want to learn more about the actors expected to appear in the upcoming series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video period comedy A League of Their Own.
Abbi Jacobson
Not only is Abbi Jacobson creating the series, but she’s also starring in it. Jacobson leads the cast members of A League of Their Own as Carson Shaw. As already mentioned, Jacobson’s best work is Mitchells vs. the Machines, in which she voiced one of the lead characters. She’s also worked in movies like Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The Master, Person to Person, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and 6 Balloons. On TV, Jacobson has lent her talents in a variety of popular shows like BoJack Horseman, Portlandia, Drunk History, Disenchantment, Crank Yankers, Bob’s Burgers, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Chante Adams
Chante Adams will be playing the role of Max in the upcoming comedy series A League of Their Own. Adams is most notably known for starring in the movie Roxanne, Roxanne, where she received the Sundance Special Jury Prize for Breakthrough Performance. She’s then appeared in other projects like Monsters and Men, Bad Hair, The Photograph, Voyagers, and A Journal for Jordan, in which she starred alongside Michael B. Jordan. Chante Adams has been described by Who What Wear as the “name to know in 2022.” In an interview with the publication, Adams talked about what she hopes to accomplish in the next years of her career. “You know, my answer changes all the time. I feel really fortunate these last couple of years with the people I’ve been able to work with and the projects I’ve been able to work on. I just want to continue to tell stories of complex and dynamic and layered Black women. That’s always the goal, and that’s been my passion. But I also want to expand and try different genres. My goal at the end of the day is to be labeled a transformational actor. I am ready to dip my toe in a couple of different things.”
D’Arcy Carden
D’Arcy Carden stars in A League of Their Own as Greta. Most people would recognize Carden for her role in the hit series The Good Place, where she portrayed fan-favorite Janet. For her role in the show, she received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She also has a recurring role in the hit HBO series Barry. Currently, she lends her voice to the animated series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms. Carden has also made a name for herself on film, having performed in movies like Other People, Papi Chulo, Greener Grass, Let It Snow, Bombshell, Ride the Eagle, and Shotgun Wedding.
Roberta Colindrez
Roberta Colindrez stars in A League of Their Own as Mita. She originated the role of Joan in the musical Fun Home. Colindrez has appeared in shows like Mr. Robot, Interrogation, Mrs. America, and Monsterland. A prolific theater performer, she’s also appeared in stage productions of Fun Home, Hamlet, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, and The Complete and Condensed Stage Directions of Eugene O’Neill.
Gbemisola Ikumelo
Gbemisola Ikumelo will appear in A League of Their Own as Clance. She has performed in projects like Brain in Gear, Famalam, and The Last Tree.
Kelly McCormack
Kelly McCormack will be portraying Jess in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video comedy series A League of Their Own. Most people would know her as Zeph in the Syfy series Killjoys. She’s also worked in the hit series Letterkenny, portraying Betty Anne. Aside from acting, McCormack is also notably known for her activism, having expressed support for the #MeToo movement.
Priscilla Delgado
Priscilla Delgado will be playing Esti Gonzalez in the upcoming TV show A League of Their Own. A Puerto Rican actress, Delgado has appeared in Julieta, Los hombres de Paco, and Abracadabra.
Nick Offerman
TV superstar Nick Offerman will be playing Casey “Dove” Porter in A League of Their Own. Offerman played the role of Ron Swanson in the hit NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation, a role that would define his career. His more recent appearances include Pam & Tommy, Colin in Black & White, The Last of Us, Duncanville, and the upcoming show The Resort. On the big screen, Offerman has lent his talents in movies like Bad Times at the El Royale, White Fang, Lucy in the Sky, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and Sing 2. Outside of acting, Offerman is known as an expert craftsman and outdoorsman. In an interview with NPR, he explained the origins of his fondness for the outdoors: “I grew up in a small town, and that was kind of my pastime was riding my bike to the creek and going fishing with my family and building a treehouse. And I guess I never got out of the habit. I need to get out and look at the creek or look at some trees to keep myself from being affected by Los Angeles traffic or too much looking at my iPhone.”