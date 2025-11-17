Hey Pandas, What’s A Win You’ve Had Recently? (Closed)

Big or small, we’re all here to support and uplift each other, and sometimes it’s good to be congratulated on something that you thought no one really cared about that matters to you.
#1
So I’ve been picking my lips since before I can remember, and recently I’ve been making real efforts to avoid it and use lip balm instead. It’s been difficult, but last night I realised that my lips were totally clear! No bit of peeling skin where I’d already pulled some off, no scab from where I went to deep, nothing. I didn’t expect to get so emotional when I realised, but no, I cried for a while. Now that there’s no imperfections for me to get a hold on to, hopefully it’ll just get easier from here, and I can end it by Christmas.
#2
It’s hoodie season where I live.
I see that as a huge win.
#3
My jokes post has 11 upvotes and lots of submissions! Nobody has downvoted anything! Yet. Granted most of the submissions are mine, but still! Also all 3 of my posts got published! The joke one, The among us one, The chess or checkers, and The social media websites one! Here’s a trick, create posts around 9-10 pm at night, they are more likely to get published because that’s around the time BP publishes new posts. Not for certain, but it’s more likely.
#4
I’ve already posted this a few times but I told my crush I liked him and he said he had tiny feelings for me too. Im not sure that we’re a couple yet but im soooooo happy C:
#5
I have a glaggle (smiley face) pin, it is a joyous occasion
