This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

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There’s something endlessly fascinating about abandoned places. Once full of movement, noise, and purpose, they now sit still, slowly being reclaimed by time, weather, and nature. The RAW Abandoned page captures that eerie beauty through a striking collection of photographs shared by talented photographers, each one revealing forgotten buildings, rusting vehicles, deserted interiors, and other remnants of the past in all their haunting detail.

Part of the wider RAW Kingdom hub, RAW Abandoned focuses on images that highlight the atmosphere, textures, and stories hidden inside neglected spaces around the world. From decaying control rooms and empty pools to shipwrecks, crumbling chapels, and overgrown objects left behind, the page offers a glimpse into places most people would never get to see for themselves.

Scroll down to explore these mesmerizing scenes, and let us know if you’d dare venture into any of these places.

#1

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: urbex_675

#2

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Rendar

#3

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Tom

#4

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: lu_pedro_decay

#5

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Vaggelis Rwc

#6

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Andreas Bafinger

#7

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: marco.deto

#8

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: ha.nik.a

#9

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Eric Pimpler

#10

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: statewideunoccupied

#11

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: decay_addict

#12

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Elmu Achtundsechzig

#13

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: __tonic__

#14

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Stephanie

#15

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: paulmelephotography

#16

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: skeetown_jay

#17

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Laura

#18

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Gillou

#19

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Insanectuary

#20

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: taarahan

#21

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: thepicturepedaler

#22

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Kyle Doles

#23

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: almagesto52

#24

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: annekathrinknappe

#25

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Pascal RouillOphage

#26

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: patrick.bachmann_

#27

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: markorantaen6

#28

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: André

#29

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: urbex.ag

#30

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: deafurbex

#31

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: k9urbex

#32

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Tamás Nagy

#33

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Balogh Regina

#34

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Elaine

#35

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: jonburkey

#36

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: J.Enry Urbex

#37

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Tracey Erin

#38

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Lone Wolf

#39

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: itsjonne

#40

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Martina

#41

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Alice

#42

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: neroplank

#43

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: flo.urbex.photography

#44

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Lorenzo

#45

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: lostworldbym

#46

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: chico_lakai

#47

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Mark Soergel

#48

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Vaggelis Rwc

#49

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: isabellau

#50

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: henzephotos

#51

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: divine_urbex

#52

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Jems

#53

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: _idontadviseahaircut_

#54

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: urbex_virgin

#55

This Page Shared 55 Abandoned Spots That Look Straight Out Of A Post-Apocalyptic Movie

Image source: Melinda Miller

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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