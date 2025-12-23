67 Hilarious Posts That Have No Reason To Exist, Except To Make You Laugh

The internet is an entire universe in its own right. It’s huge, pretty much endless, and packed with everything people could possibly want, from cute cats to weird recipes and brilliant memes. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s out there somewhere—often right next to something you definitely didn’t ask to see.
That’s because the web doesn’t just deliver what makes sense. Sometimes it hands you something so random and unnecessary that the only reasonable response is laughing. So we gathered a collection of random, hilarious gems from all over the internet, with no theme beyond the hope that they’ll brighten your day. Find them below and upvote your favorites!
#1 Polite
Image source: quasargoboom
#2 Opposum
Image source: CoSMiiCBLaST
#3 Fat Husband
Image source: MothersMiIk
#4 Foul
Image source: nylajd
#5 Man, I Hate Facebook
Image source: isshootamai
#6 Headache
Image source: phoenix-007, mippness
#7 Lipstick
Image source: YoWoody27
#8 Are They?
Image source: iKnowItsTwisted
#9 No Thanks
Image source: byrobot
#10 Coldplay
Image source: natedawggy27
#11 Capture It
Image source: davoid116
#12 No It Doesn’t
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Should Have Been More Accurate
Image source: Triplou
#14 Photos
Image source: MobilePhoneRedditor
#15 Brazil
Image source: FjordOfBatanes
#16 The Machine Spirit Craves Noroushment
Image source: Meteorstar101
#17 This Is The Best Youtube Comment Ever
Image source: trumpdump409, HumansNoContext
#18 Coraline
Image source: reddit.com, reddit.com
#19 How Hard Does It Have To Be To Cut A Banana To Warrant Manufacturing This
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Password
Image source: boh045
#21 Shrimp
Image source: Nic-River
#22 Orange In Mcdonald’s
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#23 Rat
Image source: yourfriendlyneighbur
#24 This Is Funny
Image source: ku3ah
#25 Who Will I Use To Enact My Evil Plans? The Nefarious Henchmen
Image source: Ok-Statement-7750
#26 Super Power
Image source: Al_Jazzar
#27 New York, New York
Image source: noOne000Br
#28 At Least He’s Honest
Image source: KrystalWolfyAlt, Cupcake_in_Acid
#29 Font
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Sorry, Wrong Image
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Nevermind
Image source: IsaakM12345
#32 Well Played Chemistry Textbook
Image source: reddit.com
#33 What Happened To This Country
Image source: CanadianBacon9001
#34 Probably Shouldn’t Have
Image source: MobilePhoneRedditor
#35 Can You Do It?
Image source: MobilePhoneRedditor
#36 Wolf
Image source: SchizoPosting_
#37 Bite
Image source: IloveRamen99, imagesaicouldnt
#38 Little Rascals
Image source: username0734
#39 Goth
Image source: reddit.com
#40 A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car
Image source: FaulerHund
#41 Crime Pickle
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Tech Tip
Image source: Tr0bra
#43 No
Image source: orchid_breeder
#44 To Infinity, And Beyond
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#45 I Bought A Used DS And Was Met With This
Image source: Funnyboop
#46 Peacock
Image source: phoenix-007
#47 So The Real Question Is Did The Cops Like The New Haircut?
Image source: comradicalcaleb
#48 Mayonnaise Documentary
Image source: Idroxyd
#49 Ugly Dog?
Image source: ghost_cathedrals
#50 Not A Care In The World
Image source: macklintietze
#51 I Think I Would Prefer To Scrub The Counter And Eat From There
Image source: Key-Specialist-9314
#52 Lonely Crab
Image source: insertmemehere-
#53 Cast Iron
Image source: ras2193
#54 Picture Taken Moment Before Disaster
Image source: katiebug586
#55 Heehoo Peenut
Image source: johnpetrucci
#56 He’s Trying Hard
Image source: TheJneeR
#57 Thanks For The Advice Which Is Not For Me
Image source: reddit.com
#58 Worth Every Penny
Image source: Existing-Ad3391, reddit.com
#59 I Don’t Know You
Image source: HarryGlands, colo_kelly
#60 My Girlfriend
Image source: ManMilk2
#61 What Kind Of Berry Is This?
Image source: Mysterious-Lie-2185
#62 Work Lunchbox. May Or May Not Be An Inventory In The Middle Of Several Simultaneous Fetch Quests
Image source: Heroic-Forger
#63 How These Reddit Thumbnails Lined Up On My Feed
Image source: Jazzlike_Disaster_79
#64 Scientific Research
Image source: GreenwichKindTime
#65 Ime A Cat
Image source: reddit.com
#66 Bath Time
Image source: Mikes_Movies_
#67 Sorry Irish People
Image source: waffleste
