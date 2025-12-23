67 Hilarious Posts That Have No Reason To Exist, Except To Make You Laugh

The internet is an entire universe in its own right. It’s huge, pretty much endless, and packed with everything people could possibly want, from cute cats to weird recipes and brilliant memes. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s out there somewhere—often right next to something you definitely didn’t ask to see.

That’s because the web doesn’t just deliver what makes sense. Sometimes it hands you something so random and unnecessary that the only reasonable response is laughing. So we gathered a collection of random, hilarious gems from all over the internet, with no theme beyond the hope that they’ll brighten your day. Find them below and upvote your favorites!

#1 Polite

Image source: quasargoboom

#2 Opposum

Image source: CoSMiiCBLaST

#3 Fat Husband

Image source: MothersMiIk

#4 Foul

Image source: nylajd

#5 Man, I Hate Facebook

Image source: isshootamai

#6 Headache

Image source: phoenix-007, mippness

#7 Lipstick

Image source: YoWoody27

#8 Are They?

Image source: iKnowItsTwisted

#9 No Thanks

Image source: byrobot

#10 Coldplay

Image source: natedawggy27

#11 Capture It

Image source: davoid116

#12 No It Doesn’t

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Should Have Been More Accurate

Image source: Triplou

#14 Photos

Image source: MobilePhoneRedditor

#15 Brazil

Image source: FjordOfBatanes

#16 The Machine Spirit Craves Noroushment

Image source: Meteorstar101

#17 This Is The Best Youtube Comment Ever

Image source: trumpdump409, HumansNoContext

#18 Coraline

Image source: reddit.com, reddit.com

#19 How Hard Does It Have To Be To Cut A Banana To Warrant Manufacturing This

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Password

Image source: boh045

#21 Shrimp

Image source: Nic-River

#22 Orange In Mcdonald’s

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#23 Rat

Image source: yourfriendlyneighbur

#24 This Is Funny

Image source: ku3ah

#25 Who Will I Use To Enact My Evil Plans? The Nefarious Henchmen

Image source: Ok-Statement-7750

#26 Super Power

Image source: Al_Jazzar

#27 New York, New York

Image source: noOne000Br

#28 At Least He’s Honest

Image source: KrystalWolfyAlt, Cupcake_in_Acid

#29 Font

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Sorry, Wrong Image

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Nevermind

Image source: IsaakM12345

#32 Well Played Chemistry Textbook

Image source: reddit.com

#33 What Happened To This Country

Image source: CanadianBacon9001

#34 Probably Shouldn’t Have

Image source: MobilePhoneRedditor

#35 Can You Do It?

Image source: MobilePhoneRedditor

#36 Wolf

Image source: SchizoPosting_

#37 Bite

Image source: IloveRamen99, imagesaicouldnt

#38 Little Rascals

Image source: username0734

#39 Goth

Image source: reddit.com

#40 A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car

Image source: FaulerHund

#41 Crime Pickle

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Tech Tip

Image source: Tr0bra

#43 No

Image source: orchid_breeder

#44 To Infinity, And Beyond

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#45 I Bought A Used DS And Was Met With This

Image source: Funnyboop

#46 Peacock

Image source: phoenix-007

#47 So The Real Question Is Did The Cops Like The New Haircut?

Image source: comradicalcaleb

#48 Mayonnaise Documentary

Image source: Idroxyd

#49 Ugly Dog?

Image source: ghost_cathedrals

#50 Not A Care In The World

Image source: macklintietze

#51 I Think I Would Prefer To Scrub The Counter And Eat From There

Image source: Key-Specialist-9314

#52 Lonely Crab

Image source: insertmemehere-

#53 Cast Iron

Image source: ras2193

#54 Picture Taken Moment Before Disaster

Image source: katiebug586

#55 Heehoo Peenut

Image source:  johnpetrucci

#56 He’s Trying Hard

Image source: TheJneeR

#57 Thanks For The Advice Which Is Not For Me

Image source: reddit.com

#58 Worth Every Penny

Image source: Existing-Ad3391, reddit.com

#59 I Don’t Know You

Image source: HarryGlands, colo_kelly

#60 My Girlfriend

Image source: ManMilk2

#61 What Kind Of Berry Is This?

Image source: Mysterious-Lie-2185

#62 Work Lunchbox. May Or May Not Be An Inventory In The Middle Of Several Simultaneous Fetch Quests

Image source: Heroic-Forger

#63 How These Reddit Thumbnails Lined Up On My Feed

Image source: Jazzlike_Disaster_79

#64 Scientific Research

Image source: GreenwichKindTime

#65 Ime A Cat

Image source: reddit.com

#66 Bath Time

Image source: Mikes_Movies_

#67 Sorry Irish People

Image source: waffleste

