30 Folks Online Said These Things Are “Must-Haves” During Any Trip

Traveling is such a cool hobby not only because it’s fun but also because it’s so flexible in many ways that everyone can find what type of traveling they like. Yet, even though there are so many choices, one thing common among most of them is that you have to pack at least some stuff to take with you.
This list is a handbook of what the “must have” items in a travel bag are. All of the suggestions were shared by traveling netizens in various online communities, and since they swear by them, we can only guess that they’re useful. So, let’s see what they are, shall we?
#1
A big thin scarf- becomes a blanket, heat shield, towel, cover for religious sites, face wrap if it’s dusty or polluted, ties into a bag. Vital.
Image source: pidgeononachair, sadiq Padela
#2
Compression socks!!!
Family member got a pretty serious blood clot after our last long flight (they’re fine but it was scary!) so this is something to take seriously.
Image source: dogcatsnake, andreypopov
#3
Power strip with a decent cord length. I often find accommodation has either insufficient or bizarrely placed outlets so it’s nice to have this to charge multiple devices
Powerbank. Don’t often need it but it’s good to have when I do
Noise canceling headphones. Take up way too much space in my bag but completely worth it any time I’m in transit
Packing cubes. Some people love ‘em some people hate ‘em. For me I know exactly what items go in what bags and it keeps me organizized
Small first aid bag with essentials (bandages, ibuprofen, Imodium, etc).
Image source: cat_in_the_furnace, Саша Алалыкин
#4
I have young kids and always carry plastic bags. You never know when someone’s going to vomit, spill, have an accident, or when you need to stash away garbage. Ziplocks to carry leftovers. Mesh bag to separate laundry. Spare ketchup packets for my ketchup feigns. Oh and another big vote on packing cubes.
Image source: kdonmon, Anna Shvets
#5
E-reader. I’d be bored out of my mind without it.
Image source: TiggytiggsH, Perfecto Capucine
#6
Benadryl, anti acid, diarrhea medicine, band-aids, gauze, basically a mini-med kit.
Image source: Fun-Spinach6910, Artem Podrez
#7
If you’re solo backpacking; a door stopper. So you can always be sure the door stays closed.
Image source: peewhere, rivertime
#8
Hoodie fleece. Even in summer some places will be cold and if not wearing it, you can roll it up and use it as a pillow.
Image source: esp211, wayhomestudio
#9
Hygiene wipes, eye mask and a travel power strip.
Image source: iamvleigh, Karolina Grabowska
#10
As a woman, I also really want to point out how useful these reusable silicone funnels / female urination devices are, especially when I’m places with no proper bathrooms.
Image source: adventu_Rena, gpointstudio
#11
Blister bandaids.
Image source: anglomike, freepik
#12
Pill pack – my husband and I each do light travel for work, and big travel for recreation. We have a little pull organizer that we keep constantly supplied and always on us when traveling (whether we’re traveling together or apart)
– benadryl
– Allegra
– Pepto chewables /Imodium
– aspirin/ibuprofen
– glucosamine (we both get bouts of restless legs when traveling
– motion sick patches (2 pair)
– ear plugs (2 sets)
– individual eye drops (for long flights and locals with low humidity
– 1 dose of acyclovir (to catch cold sores before they ruin your trip)
There are other things that ppl mentioned above but this is the one that goes with us religiously. You’ll never find us on a plane/train or road trip with out it.
Image source: badmalphite, Ron Lach
#13
Two essentials I have that I haven’t seen on anyone else’s list:
– A “stuffable” backpack. Mine is 15L expanded and when stuffed is almost small enough to fit into a pocket. Very handy for day excursions or when you just need some extra space to bring some extra souveniers home.
– A pair of gloves. Nothing super warm, but definitely helps when you need to scrape the ice off the windshield of your rental car with one of those credit card hotel keys.
Image source: Sauna_Chris, wirestock
#14
My Scrubba wash bag for doing laundry and my travel clothesline.
Image source: TravellinJ, Pack Hacker
#15
I like the soft silicone earplugs that have a little nylon rope between each plug. Keeps my travel buddy’s snoring from disturbing me at night. And if one falls out, just follow the chord to find it. You can buy them on Amazon. Also handy for the airplane, if you are by cranky babies or loudly sleeping adults. I bring a few, so I can share with others.
Image source: booksandcoriander, norgal
#16
Dog bags. Come in a compact roll and so many uses. Bag for rubbish, toiletries leaking, feeling nauseous, covering dirty shoes before packing, make shift glove etc.
Image source: doducksswimorfloat, freepik
#17
A cheap non breakable coffee mug 🙄. Too many hotels give plastic cups/paper cups and I can’t stand them.
Image source: tigtig18, Sylwia Bartyzel
#18
Turtl neck pillow has been the best neck pillow i’ve found so far for long flights. it wraps around your neck and has rigid plastic inserts on one side to support your neck lying on it.
Ear plugs
Eye Mask
Those three things make my 11 to 14 hour trans-pacific flights bearable.
Image source: Caliterra, freepik
#19
Dry hand soap- we get the kind that comes in sheets (Sea to Summit) and hand towels -we have some that are compressed to like quarter size and then they open up and they are washable. Bathrooms don’t always have soap or anyway to dry your hands.
And I second the ziploc baggies suggestion. We carry sandwich & quart size.
Image source: valgalchi, Seatosummit
#20
**Try not to add – reduce! Most people overpack.** If you think you need a bag scale, you’re probably packing too much. I travel quite a bit usually a week or two at a time with only a carry-on. Carry-on is rolling backpack style. I’ve really only used the straps for cobblestones and hotels without lifts.
Cubes to organize. I pack the same every time: Shirts folded, wrapped with pants in one cube, underwear and misc in a smaller one.
Short cord with multi-outlet and a universal converter-adapter cube with USB.
I also have a travel CPAP. I’ve zip-tied/elastic the bits to foam board cut to fill that useless space in the bottom of the bag. Make easier to deploy: take out, plug-in.
Laundry soap sheets. Take no space. Hotel laundry facilities are hit-miss, but finding a local coin-op laundry can be an experience. Grab a pastry and a coffee while planning the next bit.
Image source: theonetruejay, Mia L
#21
If you’re a gal or have female travel buddy, I would suggest this sports bra, that has a hidden compartment in the back, that I found on Etsy.
From Amazon:
Toilet Covers,
Toilet Paper To Go,
Soap Paper Sheets,
Laundry Detergent Sheets,
Portable mini hand fan.
Image source: lonelysadbitch11, BraveBettyTravelBra
#22
• Noise cancelling headphones
• Power bank
• Luggage tags and AirTag
• Small beauty bag filled with anything I may need during my travels including sanitary products, paracetamol, tissues, bandaids, antibacterial wipes, hand sanitiser, gum, lip balm, hair ties, and a compact mirror
• Packing cubes (although I do often reuse the packing bags from Shein, they’re great for travelling!)
• Plastic folder to put my passport and any other important documents in such as boarding passes.
Image source: Athena_IIV, cottonbro studio
#23
A simple drybag: keep dirty clothes from making the rest of your backpack smell, keep electronics dry, works as a collapsible grocery bag in a pinch.
I most often use it to do laundry while traveling though: fill the dry bag (with dirty clothes) with warm water, add detergent, close, and knead/agitate around for a while. The agitation is what really cleans the clothes, and that is something that is difficult to achieve (just) in a sink. When done, let the soapy water out and rinse the clothes. Hang the dry bag along with the clothes to dry it, so it’s ready to use again.
Image source: alnitrox, wayhomestudio
#24
I have a USB plug in fan that goes everywhere with me. Tiny and quiet, but has made some stiflingly hot nights a bit more bearable
Image source: pm_me_hedgehogs, duophoto23
#25
I am surprised I don’t see this, but in today’s world of cell phones and gadgets, perhaps it isn’t as useful. But a cheap and reliable watch. I have an old plastic Swatch that I take travelling. catching transportation, meeting people, getting to a booking/ or shop before it closes, it’s really handy. making sure it’s cheap and not something someone would want to steal, water resistant, etc.
Image source: acdqnz, Aditya Sethia
#26
Nightlight.
Image source: GeekyGrannyTexas, freepik
#27
Foot hammock for flight if you are on the shorter side and an eye mask with built in white noise machine.
Image source: makeaplanblog, wirestock
#28
A travel folio and a rubber duck.
– The rubber duck is a personal preference, PT goes on ALL my trips!
A folio big enough for your passport.
– I prefer one big enough for boarding passes and entry documents
I ***know*** these things will be there for **EVERY** trip:
– a spare credit card, cash, passport card, travel & covid vaccine card, travel insurance ID card
– membership cards, transit cards, my business card, photocopy of passport/driver’s license
– pen, stamps, postcard.
Image source: PT_IsWithMe, Pack Hacker Reviews
#29
A small bottle of frebreeze, works wonders when you’re traveling for a long time.
Image source: FeistyNeighbor, ajay_suresh
#30
As mad as it sounds, nail clippers for hot countries. You’ll thank me later.
Image source: Wooshsplash, gballgiggsphoto
