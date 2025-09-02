I Paint Custom Pet Portraits That Capture Personality And Spirit (12 Pics)

I’m a fine artist based in New York City, specializing in pet and family portraiture. I create custom portraits from your photos, incorporating personalized elements that make each piece truly unique.

With a deep love for animals, I capture their character and spirit with sensitivity and care. I work in acrylic on stretched canvas, and custom sizes are available.

More info: portraitspaintedbylynn.com | x.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Paris

#2 Dina

#3 Lilly & Evie

#4 Sally

#5 Tyson

#6 Petie

#7 Baby

#8 Bella & Bandit

#9 Miss Peggy Lee

#10 Bob

#11 Best Friends Forever

#12 Paddy

Patrick Penrose
