Suits: LA Is Missing A Key Factor That Made The Original Show So Popular

Last year, an unexpected series rose to popularity – Suits. The USA Network original made its debut on June 23, 2011, and ran for a total of nine seasons. The series was a success for the network that also spawned a one-season spin-off featuring Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson. However, Suits became an overnight sensation once it dropped on Netflix in late 2023. The series dominated in the ratings during the Summer and Fall seasons and became the most streamed show in over a year.
Naturally, the success of this once-dead brand has been revived and it’s been confirmed that a spin-off will take place. Here’s the official synopsis for Suits: LA:
“Ted Black’s firm is at a crisis point, and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”
Stephen Amell has just been confirmed as the lead for the new spin-off. Despite how hot the brand is right now, Suits: LA is missing one key factor that will likely seal the fate of the new spin-off series.
The Original Suits Was More Than Just A Legal Drama
Suits wasn’t just about a lawyer who solved cases week-to-week. The original aspect was the character of Michael Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a genius who understood all of the terminology and logistics of being a lawyer but never graduated from law school himself. That was a dangling carrot that kept the show together until Patrick Adams and Megan Markle left in season seven. By that time, the series got all they could out of Mike Ross not being a lawyer.
That specific arc helped create a new drama that’s unlike any other legal show on television. It allowed audiences to see a different side of lawyers, and the notion that “Mike working at a law firm could spell doom for everyone involved” worked like a charm. Even when that story was done, Suits had done such a tremendous job of building its supporting cast that they no longer needed Mike Ross to carry the show. Though his return in the final season was a welcome surprise.
The Characters Are What Really Draw You Into Suits
The premise is the big selling point; however, the characters keep you invested in every episode. The early seasons are your typical USA fare – a week-by-week case that also has the Mike Ross drama sprinkled in. However, as the seasons went by, the series digs deeper into the supporting cast. By the time season eight rolls around, we’re captivated by Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht) relationship, Luis’ (Rick Hoffman) unpredictability, and Jessica’s stern and cutthroat demeanor as a boss.
Suits is a well-written drama in its own right. There’s something about watching Donna’s sarcastic and quippy charm play off Harvey, Louis, and anyone who dares step up to her counter. Harvey was a compelling figure in his own right. A confident and brilliant lawyer who has his own personal demons. Another key component is the compelling new cast members that are introduced throughout the nine seasons of the series. It’s wise that the spin-off isn’t doing a copy and paste of the original Suits, but Suits: LA is fighting an uphill battle since none of the original cast members are signed for the new series. At least as of this writing, they aren’t.
Why Not Just Make A Suits Spin-off Featuring One of The Original Cast Members
I can’t cast any true judgment on the Suits spin-off. The original creator is spearheading this project so it can easily be just as successful as its predecessor. The premise of following another lawyer in a different city just isn’t enough to stand out in today’s culture of television. The money is focusing on one of the original cast members. Granted, Gina Torres’ Pearson flopped because it didn’t have the magic that Suits did, but putting the spotlight on Harvey and Donna could be a fun reunion that follows the duo in Seattle.
It’s highly doubtful that Meghan Markle will return, but they can easily write her off if they decide that Patrick Adams would be a good fit in the reboot as well. Audiences care about these characters more than the premise itself, and if the series had strong writing like the original then it will likely be a nice success. Hopefully, Suits: LA can live up to the hype that the original created, but a few key factors are missing from the spin-off that might prevent it from reaching the viewership that Suits received.
