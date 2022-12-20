The Queen Consort and Her Questionable Lunch Guests

Lately, Queen Consort Camila, wife of King Charles III. hosted a Christmas luncheon with a guest list that only further provokes current strains assumed within the royal family after the publishing of Harry & Meghan, the documentary on Netflix.
Camilla invited no other than Meghan Markle-hater Jeremy Clarkson, who just recently, over this weekend, published a disgraceful column about Meghan Markle in The Sun. This particular column has since been taken down due to his request. However, how likely is it that Clarkson only wanted to take the column down due to the massive backlash he received regarding his inappropriate opinion piece?
What went down?
To be exact, two days after the Christmas lunch at Murano restaurant in Mayfair, where Camilla handed out goodie bags for her star-studded British A-list guests, Clarkson published this column, which has been accused of inciting violence against women and has received tremendous backlash not only from Social Media users but also Members of the British Parliament.
I will not repeat what has been said; the only thing worth knowing is that it was tasteless, vulgar, and misogynistic and thus shall not be recited.
However, Clarkson also stated in his column, “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.” Many people were understandably surprised, not only because the royal family has yet to comment on Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, which partially exposes and denounces the family.
What does Camilla’s association with Clarkson say about her?
In that way, readers may think: Is his commentary referring to Camilla? Does she also dislike Meghan? And what about King Charles III.? Is there bad blood? Everything is oh so scandalous.
But to not add fuel to the fire, after all, Clarkson’s since deleted column can be considered a nasty opinion piece coming from an outdated white, bored-to-death Boomer who probably does not have anything better to do than incite hate against young women, especially when they are different to his conservative standards.
British backlash
On a good note, the column prompted more than 60 cross-party MPs to write to the Sun’s editor, Victoria Newton, demanding an apology and “action taken” against Clarkson.
In their letter, they expressed that Meghan had received credible threats to her life and that Clarkson’s column contributes to an “unacceptable climate of hatred and violence.”
They further voiced that they condemn the usage of violent misogynist language in the strongest terms, stating: “This sort of language has no place in our country, and it is unacceptable it was allowed to be published in a mainstream newspaper.”
Lastly, they added: “We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unchecked any longer. We welcome the Sun’s retraction of the article, and we now demand action against Mr. Clarkson and an unreserved apology to Ms. Markle immediately.”
Among the MPs who signed the letter was the Conservative chair of the women and equalities select committee, Caroline Nokes, along with Labour, Lib Dem, Green, and SNP MPs, including the Conservative chair of the Treasury select committee, Harriett Baldwin, Labour’s Harriet Harman, and Caroline Lucas of the Green Party.
Well, a genuine apology by Clarkson did not follow.
Jeremy Clarkson’s Twitter “apology.”
He stated via Twitter yesterday, claiming: “Oh dear. I’d rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones that has gone down badly with many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt, and I shall be more careful in the future.”
If you’re asking me, that is just a cop-out apology. He neither apologizes directly to Meghan, whose image and mental health he might be ruining and stepping on, nor does he show natural signs of remorse.
He just got caught and then proceeded to apologize to the internet for his tone.
Not only one but two haters at the lunch table?
But what does it say about the Queen Consort that she did not invite one but two apparent Meghan Markle opponents?
Correct, Piers Morgan was also part of the guest list. The same Piers Morgan, who lost his job on Good Morning Britain after expressing doubts about Meghan Markle’s state of mental health following her Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.
Morgan expressed that he did not believe the Duchess’s claims of having suicidal thoughts while working and being an active part of the royal family.
Despite his hatred for Meghan and continued negative comments, he attended Camilla’s Christmas party.
What does that say about the disposition of the wife of the reigning monarch?
Well, it was not a smart move. Perhaps we might find out soon what it means in the greater scheme of things. The royal family is definitely under heat lately.