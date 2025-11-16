Hey Pandas, What Was The Luckiest Moment Of Your Life? (Closed)

What was or has been the luckiest thing you’ve ever had or gone through?
#1
I decided to go on a dating site bc my friend was nervous to talk to people and I was trying to show her not to be scared to message someone.
I ended up meeting the love of my life. I’m so thankful for him and I’m so glad I met him
#2
Paradoxically, it was my former boss harrassing me. I immediately started to look for a new job. I found my dream job less than a week later. Thanks, former boss!
#3
This is all I could think of, but When I got free concert tickets to Skillet and AJR was pretty lucky I guess.
#4
emigrating to a country where women are considered people 😆
#5
When someone remembered me
#6
One summer, when I was about 9, I was at a friend’s house with him, his brother, and my younger brother, and we were playing on one of those super tall inflatable water slides you could rent. Well, I went down the slide and landed face down in the water at the bottom. My little brother was apparently pushed down the slide, so 80 lbs of small boy comes FLYING down the slide and hits me… directly in the base of my neck. I’m now in excruciating pain and being held underwater, so I start screaming.
My mom runs and gets me out and we go to the ER. I am having extreme difficulty lifting my neck because of pain and just not being able to. Thankfully, I didn’t do anything too damaging to my neck; I think the doctor just said “muscle spasms.” I had difficulty moving my neck and head for a few days as well as headaches and general pain, but it’s had no lasting effects!
#7
I do love to go to our local Indian casinos although sometimes I love them too much. After playing literally all night, I decided to give up and just go home. It wasn’t a good night. As I was driving home I stopped by another local casino, I had $10 in free play and thought might as well use it. I sat down at a dollar machine,$1per spin and first spin I won $25,000.00. After all the paperwork, they gave me my winnings in a paper sack I said thank you left a tip and went home. Haven’t been back since.
Rebecca M.
California
#8
I found 50 cents
