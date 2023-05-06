7 Best TV Shows Like Longmire

Longmire is a popular television series that follows the story of Walt Longmire, a sheriff in Absaroka County, Wyoming. The show, which aired from 2012 to 2017, is known for its intriguing plot, well-developed characters, and stunning visuals of the American West. Longmire has gained a dedicated following for its unique blend of crime drama, western themes, and character-driven storytelling. If you’re a fan of Longmire and are looking for other TV shows that offer similar elements, you’re in luck.
When it comes to finding TV shows that capture the essence of Longmire, there are a few key elements to look out for. Firstly, the show should have well-drawn characters that audiences can root for and care about. Secondly, the setting of the show should be evocative of the American West, with its wide open spaces, dusty towns, and rugged natural beauty. Lastly, a show that offers a mix of crime drama, mystery, and Western themes that make for compelling viewing. Here are some of the best TV shows like Longmire that you can watch to satisfy your craving for captivating storytelling and rugged Western landscapes.
1. Justified
Justified is a crime drama series that aired on FX from 2010 to 2015. The show is set in rural Kentucky and follows Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a tough and uncompromising lawman who is assigned to his hometown of Harlan County. Like Longmire, Justified is set in rural areas of the United States and explores the unique challenges and dynamics of life in these areas. Justified, showcases the natural beauty of the region, as well as the gritty realities of life in small towns. The writing in Justified is both smart and entertaining, with plenty of witty banter and clever wordplay sandwiched in a mix of crime drama and Western themes.
2. Bloodline
A Netflix original that premiered in 2015 and ran for three seasons, Bloodline follows The Rayburn family, a complex group of individuals with secrets and varied motivations. The show explores the ways in which these secrets and lies can build up over time, leading to fractured relationships and painful confrontations. Kyle Chandler leads the cast as the oldest Rayburn sibling, John, who is struggling to keep his family together while grappling with his own demons. Bloodline is an excellent choice if you are more titled towards family dramas that explore the complexities of human relationships.
3. Hell on Wheels
Hell on Wheels aired from 2011 to 2016 and follows the story of Cullen Bohannon, a former Confederate soldier who becomes a railroad worker during the construction of the transcontinental railroad in the 1860s. Like Longmire, Hell on Wheels is a character-driven show that explores the complexities of human nature and the harsh realities of life on the American frontier. While Longmire takes place in modern-day Wyoming, Hell on Wheels is set during the time of westward expansion and the construction of the transcontinental railroad. If you’re a fan of Longmire and are looking for another show that offers a similar blend of Western themes of revenge, justice, and redemption, then Hell on Wheels is definitely worth checking out.
4. Yellowstone
Yellowstone is a modern-day western drama series that premiered in 2018 and follows the Dutton family, sixth-generation owners of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The family is faced with internal wranglings and a constant barrage of threats to their land and way of life. Like Longmire, Yellowstone is set in the American West and explores themes of family, loyalty, and power dynamics. With stunning visuals of the American West, both Longmire and Yellowstone showcase the natural beauty of the region, with sweeping vistas and rugged terrain that serve as a backdrop to the action. Yellowstone is an excellent choice for fans of Longmire who are looking for another show that offers a mix of family drama, western themes, and compelling characters.
5. Graceland
A crime drama series that aired on USA Network from 2013 to 2015. The show centers around a group of undercover agents from various law enforcement agencies who live together in a beach house in Southern California known as Graceland. Graceland is known for its strong performances. The ensemble cast includes Daniel Sunjata, Aaron Tveit, and Vanessa Ferlito, who all deliver nuanced and compelling performances as the various agents living in Graceland.
6. Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad is a critically acclaimed crime drama series that aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013. The show follows Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing and selling methamphetamine after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Breaking Bad is known for its tight storytelling and intricate plotlines. The show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, is a master at crafting suspenseful and compelling narratives that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The show also features strong performances from its ensemble cast, including Bryan Cranston as the titular character, Aaron Paul and Giancarlo Esposito. Breaking Bad is an excellent choice for fans of Longmire who are looking for another show that explores the moral complexities of its characters and features intricate storytelling and strong performances.
7. Deadwood
Set in the town of Deadwood, South Dakota in the 1870s, like Longmire, Deadwood explores the gritty realities of life on the American frontier. The plot revolves around three characters – Wild Bill Hickok, Seth Bullock, and Al Swearengen all of whom are interwoven into the fabric of a community riddled with crime, and entrenched corruption. In Deadwood, the characters navigate a world that is often brutal and lawless, where power and violence are the only currency. The show examines questions of what is right and wrong in a world where the lines between the two are often blurred. Like Longmire, it explores the complexities of law enforcement in a small town, where the sheriff must balance the need for justice with the limitations of the legal system and the pressures of local politics.
