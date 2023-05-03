The hit television series Breaking Bad captivated audiences around the world with its gripping storyline and unforgettable characters. One of the most notable characters on the show was Saul Goodman, the fast-talking, morally ambiguous lawyer who became a fan favorite. When the spinoff series Better Call Saul was announced, fans were excited to see more of the character and curious to see what the show creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould would make out of his backstory.
Over the course of five seasons, Better Call Saul not only gave fans a deeper understanding of Saul’s past but also perfected his character in new and unexpected ways. From his relationships with other characters to his evolution as a lawyer, the show delved into every aspect of Saul’s life and created a fully realized character that was both complex and relatable. Here we explore how Better Call Saul succeeded in perfecting Saul Goodman and his story and why it remains a must-watch for fans of Breaking Bad.
Better Call Saul Added History and Depth to Saul Goodman
Better Call Saul was more than just a spinoff series, it was a prequel that gave fans a chance to see Saul Goodman before he became the criminal lawyer of Breaking Bad. The show introduced us to Jimmy McGill, the man who would later become Saul, and gave us a glimpse into his life before he became involved with Walter White. Through flashbacks and a clever game of switching timelines, we learned about his troubled childhood, his relationships with his brother and father, and his early days as a struggling lawyer.
By exploring Jimmy’s past, Better Call Saul was able to add layers of history and depth to the character of Saul Goodman. It allowed fans to understand why he became the man he was and gave us a greater appreciation for his motivations and actions in Breaking Bad. The addition of new characters, such as Jimmy’s brother, Chuck, completely gave the show a new, intriguing spin and became integral parts of Saul’s story and helped shape his character. While Saul was primarily known for his quick wit and flashy suits in Breaking Bad, the spinoff series revealed his vulnerabilities and humanized him in a way that was not previously possible.
The Series Perfectly Tied Into Breaking Bad’s Version of the Character
One of the biggest challenges facing the creators of Better Call Saul was how to tie the series into Breaking Bad‘s version of the character. While the spinoff series was a prequel, it still needed to feel like it was part of the same universe and that the character of Saul Goodman was the same person we knew from Breaking Bad. As such, We saw Jimmy McGill transform into Saul Goodman, complete with the slick suits and cheesy commercials that fans had come to know and love.
The series also introduced us to characters like Gus Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut, who played important roles in Breaking Bad, and showed us how they became involved with Saul. Perhaps most impressively, Better Call Saul managed to tie into the events of Breaking Bad in ways that felt organic and unexpected. By perfecting the character of Saul Goodman and tying into the events of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul proved that it was more than just a spin-off series – it was an essential piece of the Breaking Bad universe that fans will continue to love and appreciate for years to come.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!