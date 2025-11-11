I Create Fun Papercraft Kits That Are Fun And Easy To Assemble

by

I started to create self-made paper art designs a while ago. Soon I came to realize that I want to bring back this wonderful crafting and paper folding experience, which up to this point was only a long lost childhood memory. With newly available manufacturing tools and the help of many friends, I worked hard to kick-start Katokami.

The main goals were the development of a distinctive visual appeal and a fun and easy way of assembling the colored paper kits. After hundreds of hours of experimenting and refining, I eventually succeeded. Apart from being beautiful to look at, the Katokami paper-craft kits are as easy and straightforward to assemble as it gets. The provided pre-cut and engraved sheets of paper reduce the time needed for assembling the 3D artwork to capture the essence of paper crafting: the joy of creating unique artwork with your own hands.

More info: katokami.com | Facebook | Etsy

Patrick Penrose
