Hey Pandas, Post Your Squishmallows (Closed)

Post all your squishmallows, your favorite squishmallows, or whatever squishmallow you want!

#1 I Have Two Cats, A Squirrel, A Bear, (The Big One) And Two Unicorns. I Have More But They’re In My Chair, A Jaguar And A Hello Kitty One

#2 This Isn’t Even All Of Them

#3 Just The One! (Ignore The Cat Paw)

#4 I Only Have This One, And It’s Because I Love Pokémon

#5 The Majority Of My Squishmallows Were Presents From My Older Brother

#6 From Left To Right: Alex, Coral, Macaroni, Freddo, And Hoppy. Smile, Everyone!

