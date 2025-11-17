Hey Pandas, Post Your Squishmallows (Closed)

Post all your squishmallows, your favorite squishmallows, or whatever squishmallow you want!
#1 I Have Two Cats, A Squirrel, A Bear, (The Big One) And Two Unicorns. I Have More But They’re In My Chair, A Jaguar And A Hello Kitty One
#2 This Isn’t Even All Of Them
#3 Just The One! (Ignore The Cat Paw)
#4 I Only Have This One, And It’s Because I Love Pokémon
#5 The Majority Of My Squishmallows Were Presents From My Older Brother
#6 From Left To Right: Alex, Coral, Macaroni, Freddo, And Hoppy. Smile, Everyone!
