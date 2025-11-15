Photographer Captures The Unique And Amazing People Of The New York Subway (40 Pics)

Have you ever wanted to be a model? Well, if you live in New York and take the subway, you might become one. New York photographer Andreas, better known as Mr. NYC Subway, asks random strangers on the subway if they would like to model for him and the result is quite amazing.
Simple strangers going to work, for dance practice, or just living their lives become professional models. Andreas’s photos also show the many unique, beautiful, and simply fun people in the world! The pictures inspire you to dress the way you want to and express yourself for who you really are.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | mrnycsubway
