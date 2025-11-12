58 Hilarious Comics By Shubbabang Who Quit Her Job In Retail And Now Struggles With Adulting

Artist Shelby Miller, AKA Shubbabang, is a self-described dork from Florida who makes hilarious comics.
We Bored Panda think that they are so awesome, we have decided to put together a list of these comic strips for your viewing pleasure! Cute, funny, occasionally neurotic, and even a little dark, shubbabang has a little something for every mood. Speaking to Bored Panda, the comic artist gave a little background to her work and life. “A lot of my inspiration for these webcomics comes from daily things,” she told us. “Sometimes, it’ll have to do with anxiety and being an adult, struggling to figure things out, and trying to find some sort of cynical humor, so I don’t get completely overwhelmed.”
“Sometimes it’ll be about something that’s happened in the past, like a funny childhood story, or about things I find frustrating. And sometimes it’s from random things I thought of at 2 AM when I SHOULD be sleeping. So I guess I take the inspiration for these funny comics from anywhere I can go in life.”
Shelby began doing her cool drawings back in elementary school, like many of us, starting with stick figures and a few visual stories. However, this cartoonist was one of the lucky few to have real talent, and from 2009 she began to post her funny drawings and comics online tentatively. They slowly gained popularity, as people began to relate to her dry and whimsical humor. She has now been able to quit her jobs in retail (some of her early comics dealt with her time working at Starbucks) and is dedicated full-time to her art. “I haven’t thought too far ahead since I’m trying to go day by day and focus on one goal at a time, but I think it’d be cool to have my own book made,” she said about her future plans.
Shelby is aware of the daily struggles that many people go through, and it’s easy to empathize with the kinds of situations her characters find themselves in. She is clearly able to connect with her audience on a personal level. “Something I’ve tried to aim for with a lot of my comics is to make it relatable, try and let people know that they aren’t the only ones struggling or having problems,” she told Bored Panda. “I try to steer away from politics and world issues, too, because that stuff can get depressing, in my opinion.”
“From what I’ve seen and the people I’ve interacted with, it seems like I have a pretty wide audience range. Which is good, it means I’m making comics that most people can find humor in, so it means I’m doing what I set out to do.”
Scroll down to check out some of Shelby’s comics for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites and let us know what you think. You can also support her by visiting her pages below. Enjoy!
More info: Twitter | Tumblr | Patreon
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
#51
#52
#53
#54
#55
#56
#57
#58
