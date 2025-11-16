Hey Pandas, Tell Us What You Think Shouldn’t Be Normalized (Closed)

share your opinions!
#1
Misgendering a person, yes you can make a mistake, but continuing to do so is not a mistake.
#2
Abusing employees because Target sells Pride themed products.
#3
brushing off mental health concerns
#4
Being extremely rude to people on the internet just because you can
#5
Intolerance as “freedom”.
#6
Turning mental health issues into a competition. The “I had it worse for you so you don’t deserve to struggle” attitude is extremely damaging and it needs to stop. It doesn’t matter if you’re drowning in 10 feet or 20 feet of water, your problems are valid and you have a right to struggle. Everyone does.
#7
Being an a*****e because they ‘tell it like it is’ like no you’re just a d**k
#8
Antivaxxers.
#9
Drug use in Netflix etc tv shows, yknow, just cause it’s cool! Seems to be the new smoking.
#10
Being mean and petty in situations that could have been easily resolved in other ways.
#11
Election deniers … seriously … this could be the end of democracy …
#12
Like, literally period shaming. People could have issues with their uterus and they are scared to say anything. I can’t talk about periods with my family no matter how hard I fight that because “It’s disgusting and an abomination”. Like please, it’s natural and Ik I need to see a gynecologist, but when you have a slight amount of pain you go to the er. Wtf
#13
MAP’s. Seriously, wtf? Why are we normalizing and re-branding pedophilia? As a survivor of one of these disgusting monsters, anyone who tells me I’m wrong – seriously, I will fight you.
#14
Adults having to be sereous all the time. Just because you have a job and are in the “real world” dosn’t mean you can’t play with toys or have stuffed animals. Sometimes people have those for comfort as well
“Gifted” kids having more homework. When i learned that 2-3 hours of homework was too much, i was enraged. I usually got (rn it’s summer) 3-4 hours of homework evert single night. every class, multiple assignments. That doesn’t even include studying. Oh yeah! in my family getting a C equals a lecture.(not yelling just a “you can do better so try harder” type deal). (as in for a report card. Tests just get a mildly accusing conversation.)
And whenever i struggle or say i want to do something a bit more MY LEVEL i get this: “well, in the *real world* it’s harder.” Or “once you join the *real world* you’ll want to go back to school.” Like, if you cram this b******t down my throat it’s gonna happen! ever heard of Mind over Matter?
#15
Liberal democracy.
