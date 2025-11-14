35 Dogs Were Allowed To Pick Their Own Christmas Gifts At Animal Shelter, And Here’s What Happened

It’s that time of the year when all people try to be good and kind, put others first, give special attention to their family and friends, and celebrate love, joy and peace. After all, Christmas is all about giving and sharing to thank others for the wonderful time spent together this year. But while we try to be good for our relatives and friends, we shouldn’t forget those who really need our attention.
Therefore, Dogs Trust Ireland’s Rehoming Center staff in Dublin made sure that the homeless dogs were not forgotten. The staff together with a bunch of supporters donated an array of gifts to give a little miracle to those who were once abandoned. What’s really special is that instead of the staff choosing the toy for each dog, they let the dogs pick their own Christmas gift. Dogs Trust Ireland even documented the joy of a number of excited dogs being led into a room full of toys where they got to choose their Christmas gift. “We recorded 35 dogs picking a toy and then spent (many) hours editing it to show the best reactions. One or two just wanted pets and snuggles more than a toy. The dogs were let in one by one, so we didn’t have to worry about any of them wanting the same toy” – explained Dogs Trust Ireland to Bored Panda.
“In 2017, we decided to do Secret Santa Paws for the dogs, where staff members bought a long-term dog a present specifically for them, and we recorded it and got a great reaction. In 2018, we wanted to do something different, so again the staff donated toys, but we thought the dogs might like to pick their own. So we lined them up, and it was the best day… the dogs were SO happy and watching them was just amazing. So we did it again this year, and combined supporter donations from under our tree in the reception with staff toy donations” – said Dogs Trust Ireland. As seen in the video posted by them, the staff carefully arranged all the toys on the floor and then one by one let the dogs go into the room. The dogs were super excited to get to choose their gifts out of many options. While some dogs immediately picked their Christmas gift, others took some time to inspect each one to find the perfect fit.
Dogs Trust Ireland is the largest dog welfare charity in Ireland, and have been active since 2005. They focus on rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs of all shapes, sizes, colors and breeds to loving homes. As they write on their Facebook page, they are “working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.” They promise that they will “never destroy a healthy dog.”
“As you will see, deciding on which toy was a big decision for some dogs and some delighted in the squeakiest toy they could find,” Dogs Trust Ireland wrote on their Facebook page. We should admit that just by seeing the joy of these lovely dogs we can certainly feel the Christmas spirit floating in the air!
“We put a pause on adoptions over Christmas every year, so the dogs in the video are still with us, but we hope to find them their Forever Homes in the new year! We have had other shelters lining up toys and letting the dogs pick them. and they have tagged us in their posts, which is amazing! Sniffing the toys and picking one out requires concentration for the dogs, and really brings out their different personalities. It’s just fantastic for us to see them being so happy over something so simple, and we really, really hope this will help them all get adopted in 2020!”
Watch the video:
