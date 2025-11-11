Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

by

This 5-year-old stray dog was so sick her faced turned to stone. When the rescue organization came to take her from the streets outside Athens, Greece after one woman posted a photo of the poor thing to Facebook, the dog made it almost impossible to approach her. Scared, she would run away at the sight of people coming too close. But the rescuers finally got her.

The dog, later named Petra which means “stone” in Greek, had to be treated for everything ranging from mange to an infection spread by bugs. “I don’t think she had ever been touched by a human before. Not even approached actually,” Save a Greek Stray shelter’s Valia Orfanidou told Bored Panda. However, the rescuers refused to give up and with every week Petra became more tolerant to them. “I could pet her before but she didn’t enjoy it – she didn’t understand what petting was about,” Orfanidou added. “But after a couple of months she started asking for it, and she now loves to have her belly rubbed – she actually demands that you do it!” Now Petra is healthy and ready to love and be loved, so if you’re from Europe and want to give her a forever home, you can contact the rescue at info@saveagreekstray.com.

More info: saveagreekstray.com | Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

This 5-year-old stray dog was so sick from mange that her faced turned to stone

Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

“I don’t think she had ever been touched by a human before. Not even approached actually”

Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

Scared, she would run away at the sight of people coming too close. But the rescuers finally got her

Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

“I could pet her before but she didn’t enjoy it – she didn’t understand what petting was about”

Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

“But after a couple of months [when she recovered] she started asking for it”

Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

“She now loves to have her belly rubbed – she actually demands that you do it!”

Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

Now the pooch named Petra is healthy and ready to love and be loved, sadly, she hasn’t been adopted yet…

Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

So if you’re from Europe and want to give her a forever home, please contact the rescue

Dog Who Turned To Stone Was Afraid Of Human Touch, Now Demands Belly Rubs

Watch the video here:

Thank you, Valia Orfanidou, for talking to Bored Panda about Petra!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Parents Whose Sense Of Humor Is Better Than Their Kids
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Iconic Minimal Illustrations Created On An Iphone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Firefly Lane’s Ben Lawson
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2021
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 07-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
Will Arnett’s Top 6 Roles In Television
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2023
Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Trend?
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.