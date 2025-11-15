Hey Pandas, What’s Your Happiest Memory? (Closed)

by

Please share your happiest memory! I’ve been having a rough time and would like some happier stories. Thank you!

#1

When Covid didn’t exist. Going to the movie theaters, not wearing a mask, etc.

#2

Just small things from my early childhood. The sunny days, places and people that I grew up with, all sorts of weather, and that little comfortable state of being a curious kid with not much to worry about.

#3

the time i made friends with a ghost!

#4

when i got my first teddy 7 years ago (im 12)

