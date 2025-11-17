Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Dad Jokes Or One-Liners (Closed)

Because dad jokes are the 2nd best jokes. The best joke is your face.
#1
My one liner. __________________________________. Thank you.
#2
Hey, have I told you the joke about the boomerang?
It’s, uh… um… Dammit, I forgot.
Well, it’ll come back to me.
#3
Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana.
#4
Only fishes can smoke weed and not get caught. 🐟🐠
#5
I got fired from the tartan factory. They didn’t like my one liners.
#6
looks like these fish got… all washed up!
yup, im the one liners dude in the friend group. fight me. :P
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us