Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Dad Jokes Or One-Liners (Closed)

by

Because dad jokes are the 2nd best jokes. The best joke is your face. 

#1

My one liner. __________________________________. Thank you.

#2

Hey, have I told you the joke about the boomerang?

It’s, uh… um… Dammit, I forgot.

Well, it’ll come back to me.

#3

Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana.

#4

Only fishes can smoke weed and not get caught. 🐟🐠

#5

I got fired from the tartan factory. They didn’t like my one liners.

#6

looks like these fish got… all washed up!

yup, im the one liners dude in the friend group. fight me. :P

