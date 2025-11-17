“Not Alone”: I Illustrated All Letters Of Alphabet In A Creative Way (26 Pics)

I’m an illustrator and made this alphabet using Procreate to show we are not alone. All letters represent a thing, a concept or an activity with humans or animals or both.
I used vivid colors and funny characters with the hope that some of these illustrations will brighten your day if you are in need of a smile. Have a nice day, Pandas, and thank you for watching, it means a lot to me.
#1 Q For Queen
#2 Z For Zombie
#3 O For Ocean
#4 I For Inspiration
#5 M For Magic
#6 R For Reading
#7 A For Artist
#8 N For Noodles
#9 T For Tea For Mr. T
#10 P For Peace
#11 K For Kaleidoscope
#12 B For Bite
#13 E For Electricity
#14 F For Flying
#15 J For Jazz (Dave Brubeck And Eugene Wright)
#16 C For Cut
#17 H For Holland
#18 W For Watching Birds
#19 D For Dive
#20 G For Gastronomy
#21 V For Vacation
#22 Y For Yo-Yo
#23 L For Loud
#24 S For Singing
#25 X For X-Ray
#26 U For Underwear
