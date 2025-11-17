“Not Alone”: I Illustrated All Letters Of Alphabet In A Creative Way (26 Pics)

by

I’m an illustrator and made this alphabet using Procreate to show we are not alone. All letters represent a thing, a concept or an activity with humans or animals or both.

I used vivid colors and funny characters with the hope that some of these illustrations will brighten your day if you are in need of a smile. Have a nice day, Pandas, and thank you for watching, it means a lot to me.

More info: Instagram

#1 Q For Queen

#2 Z For Zombie

#3 O For Ocean

#4 I For Inspiration

#5 M For Magic

#6 R For Reading

#7 A For Artist

#8 N For Noodles

#9 T For Tea For Mr. T

#10 P For Peace

#11 K For Kaleidoscope

#12 B For Bite

#13 E For Electricity

#14 F For Flying

#15 J For Jazz (Dave Brubeck And Eugene Wright)

#16 C For Cut

#17 H For Holland

#18 W For Watching Birds

#19 D For Dive

#20 G For Gastronomy

#21 V For Vacation

#22 Y For Yo-Yo

#23 L For Loud

#24 S For Singing

#25 X For X-Ray

#26 U For Underwear

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
