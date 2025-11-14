I Challenge Traditional Watercolor Styles By Creating These Paintings (41 Pics)

I like to challenge traditional watercolor styles and painting bright and engaging paintings of animals and birds, check out more of my art on Instagram! I love to explore with bright Watercolor paintings, working on animals and plants primarily. I enjoy making simple tutorials and speed paint videos, to show that watercolor can really be for anyone to enjoy.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

Image source: ladybug_watercolour

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

