“Dated A 12-Year-Old And Got Her Pregnant”: 30 Beloved Celebs That Deserve To Be Canceled

“Age ain’t nothing but a number,” sang Aaliyah when she was just 14. At the time, her producer, R. Kelly would have agreed. But those lyrics didn’t age well for him. Kelly married the R&B singer shortly after the song was recorded. Aaliyah was 15 while he was 27. Her parents found out and had the marriage annulled. It had illegally listed Aaliyah’s age as 18.
Aaliyah died in a plane crash a few years later. But for the next two decades, Kelly was accused of preying on teenage girls in the entertainment industry. The predator was finally pinned down, found guilty of a range of sickening crimes. And sent to jail for thirty years.
But Kelly isn’t the only famous person who got away with disgusting behavior for far too long. As Redditor u/Pranav_p_n found out when they asked people to name creepy celebs who have hidden behind their fame.
#1
Dr phil.
skippingfornow
Are you implying that sending teens to terrible facilities that abuse them is a bad thing? Or was it the inappropriate relationship he had with a patient? Or his first wife alleging physical abuse? For me it’s the exploiting people in their most vulnerable states for tv ratings and feeding their addiction for better content.
#2
Gandhi. He was a very racist dude who forced his grand-niece to sleep in bed with him, naked, to reenforce his celibacy.
#3
Well idk if this counts but at one point Jimmy Savile was basically the UKs favourite TV presenter at the time, oh if only people had known of the stuff he did *before* he died peacefully of old age…
#4
Hugh Hefner.
medurevengea
“Struggling gravely in her early life, Marilyn Monroe was desperate and had nude photos taken. She was so embarassed by what she needed to do for money she signed the forms with a fake name. She asked the photographer to promise he would take the photos in a way no one would recognize her. She was paid $50.
Years later, Hugh Hefner obtained her nudes without her consent. For $500 he bought her nudes and plastered them on the first ever issue of Playboy Magazine. He sold 50,000 copies. Marilyn was not paid a cent, as Hefner knew she did not consent to this.
Decades before his death, Hefner paid $75,000 to have his dead body buried in a grave next to Marilyn’s.
Afterall, the success of Playboy was due to the sex crimes Hugh Hefner committed against this woman he sexually exploited and violated.”
#5
Steven Tyler.
Dancingskeletonman86
Nothing says love like getting a groupie teen girl’s parents to sign over guardianship of her to you so you can f**k her. When you are a 25 year old adult man and she’s 16 just barely. And then getting her knocked up at 17. I mean if that isn’t grooming… I mean “love” what is?
Seriously though Steven Tyler is f**king gross.
#6
Didn’t Kobe sexually assault a woman and admit to it?
EuphorbiasOddities
His lawyer also “accidentally” leaked her name multiple times during the lawsuit, which put a ton of stress on her.
#7
Charlie Chaplin. He dated a 12 year old and got her pregnant when she was 15.
#8
Paul Walker. When he was 36 years old his 16 year old girlfriend moved in with him. When he was 28 he had another 16 year old girlfriend living with him. He’s very lucky he died before #metoo blew his s**t up. He should be remembered as a p***phile and not an actor.
#9
Jerry Seinfeld had a teen gf when he was like 35. And now all he does is whine about cancel culture because people don’t laugh at his jokes anymore. His comedy is just really dated, its not the cancel culture.
Also pretty much every cool rock star from the 70s were statutory r**ists. I love a lot of those bands but ick.
#10
Ted Nugent. Dude literally released a song about him perving on a 13 year old.
#11
Drake.
Aggravating_Plant_27
He still thinks he’s at Degrassi high
StercusAccidit85
Yup. WAAAAYYY too many young girls in his orbit.
#12
I don’t know how, in this day and age that Michael Jackson is still worshipped. Anyone else with his track record would be cancelled to oblivion (i know he is dead but posthumously). It is really strange to me.
#13
Machine Gun Kelly is kind of out there honestly. im expecting to be destroyed for it.
lockwolf
He has an old tweet wishing 13-15 year old girls weren’t hot and he didn’t feel like a creep for looking at them. Just major creeper vibe
11summers
There’s also a video where he justifies openly sexualizing a 16 year old Kendall Jenner by saying how rock stars slept with teenage girls, therefore he’s just being a real rock star!
#14
When John Hamm was in college he beat a dude so badly with a paddle that he had kidney damage. Also tried to light him on fire and lead him around the frat house by his s*****m with a claw hammer.
Fun stuff.
#15
Leonardo DiCaprio is entering dirty old man territory.
#16
Its the Pope Francisco. I am from Argentina and he is so loved by a lot of people when the old turd is such a p**o creep shielder and at the same time gave continous support to the worse corrupt goverment the country had (Kirchnerism) wich doomed our generations and our future in so many ways.
Ironically if someone deserves at least a small vacation through hell its that s**t stain and his whole stupid castle.
Edit: oh teah now i remembered he also blamed NATO for provoking Russia defending their actions, hijo de puta.
#17
James Franco. He ADMITTED to texting an underage girl trying to hook up, and everyone like… forgot about it immediately for some reason?
#18
Elvis loved underage girls and Steven Tyler toured with a 14 year old girl as his f**k toy.
edit: Changed underage women to underage girls – cuz they were right. They were underage girls.
#19
Clint Eastwood. He cheated on his wives, physically abused his first wife, and pressured two of his mistresses to have abortions when he got them pregnant.
#20
Jenny McCarthy she practically assaulted 16 year old justin bieber on live television .
LA Reid he also made creepy comments about Justin bieber.
And then Drake. He is a p***ophile and you cannot convince me otherwise.
#21
Led Zeppelin.
Jimmy Page is a confirmed p**ophile and abuser and Robert Plant openly admits to being involved in some unsavory stuff as well. Their legacy is pretty much completely intact and it’s never really brought up.
#22
Joss Whedon.
SerWymanPies
No he is 100% a creep. Hooked up with multiple assistants barely out of college when he was 40s+ and had an incredible power dynamic over them. Mental abuse and gaslighting. Google Erin Shade. And she’s just the one who spoke up
#23
Drake was also clearly grooming the girl from Stranger Things.
Edit: Millie Bobby Brown.
#24
Victor Salva – he may not be beloved but his Jeepers Creepers films are popular despite the fact he’s basically living out his fantasies of hurting young boys through them.
Prior to JC he was in prison for sexually assaulting a pre-teen boy on the set of one of his films about three men dressed as clowns terrorising a group of young boys one night.
Pisses me off how people give him and these films (which are s**t anyway) the time of the day…
#25
Let me introduce you to some Filipino celebrities.
Dolphy – Often referred to as the King of Comedy in the Philippines. Multiple generations grew up watching his comedic movies. A highly regarded legend despite the fact that it’s kind of an open secret that he was a womanizer and preffered younger womanizer and fathered 18 kids with women that are wayyyyy younger than him. He remained active in until he died at age of 83. For the last 20 years of his life, he lived with his domestic partner who is some 30 years his junior. He is considered as one of most beloved figures in Philippines history.
Vic Sotto – Another legendary comedian like Dolphy. One of most successful and well connected celebrities in Philippines history. In the 80’s him and his buddies raped a 14 year old actress named Pepsi Paloma, even went on TV to apologize about it. He was able to escape punishment because his brother, a Senator, interfered. Just like Dolphy, he it is a known secret that he was a womanizer and fatherany children, but he pretty much stuck with women who were around his age, at least publicly. In the 90’s in one of his TV shows, there was a child beauty pageant segment where then 40 year old Vic Sotto interview 8 year old Pauleen Luna. Luna became a successful actress in her own right and ended up working with Vic multiple times in her career. They started dating and got married in 2016 and fathered one child with her. Creepy circumstances in my opinion although there is no known evidence that grooming or abuse occured. He is still active today, his movies continue to be blockbuster hits, and he’s one of most beloved celebrities in the country.
#26
Not SUPER famous but chris d’elia seems like a huge creep who has somehow swept things under the rug.
darkmeowl25
That video of his real time realization that you can save snapchats is rough.
#27
Henry Cavill dated a teenager and I never see people bring this up. Also Prince groomed a child and abused her into her adult life.
#28
Darren Criss loves sleeping with college girls when he tours schools.
#29
I’m so glad Brad Pitt is starting to get s**t for being a creep. I’ve known since Juliette Lewis.
#30
Charles Dickens. In his mid 40’s, he began a relationship with a 13 year old girl. He stuck his wife in an insane asylum so she wouldn’t get in the way of his fun. He didn’t allow their children to visit her. And he knocked up the 13 year old.
