Dylan Cozens: Bio And Career Highlights

Dylan Cozens
February 9, 2001
Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada
25 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Dylan Cozens?
Dylan Cozens is a Canadian professional ice hockey center known for his powerful skating and competitive drive. He currently plays for the Ottawa Senators in the National Hockey League.
His breakout moment arrived when the Buffalo Sabres selected him seventh overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. This achievement solidified his status as a top prospect from the Yukon.
Early Life and Education
Family support was crucial for Dylan Cozens, who was born and raised in Whitehorse, Yukon. His father built a backyard rink where he learned to skate at age three, fostering an early love for hockey.
At 14, Cozens moved to British Columbia to attend the Delta Hockey Academy, seeking higher competition. This decision proved pivotal for his development in the sport.
Notable Relationships
Dylan Cozens maintains a private personal life, with limited public information regarding his romantic relationships. His focus appears to remain primarily on his professional hockey career.
While a past high school girlfriend was briefly mentioned in 2016, no current or long-term partners have been publicly confirmed by Cozens.
Career Highlights
Cozens made significant strides in the National Hockey League, showcasing his offensive prowess as a center. He notably recorded 31 goals and 68 points during the 2022-2023 season with the Buffalo Sabres.
Beyond individual success, he also secured a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship. This major international win highlighted his talent on a global stage.
