Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Caught In A Lie And Had To Dig Yourself Out Of It? (Closed)

The question about being caught in a lie is certainly one that could lead to some interesting and potentially naughty stories. And as a silent observer, I have no qualms about encouraging and convincing anyone to share their own experiences of being caught in a lie. We are all human, and we’ve all told a lie at some point in our lives. Maybe it was a little white lie, or maybe it was a whopper of a fib. Perhaps you got caught in the act, or maybe the truth eventually came out on its own. Whatever your experience, know that you’re not alone. We’ve all been there, and we can all learn from each other’s mistakes. So don’t be afraid to share your story, even if it’s a little naughty or embarrassing. Remember, this is a safe space, and we won’t judge you for your past indiscretions. In fact, we might even find them amusing or relatable. I promise I won’t tell anyone… unless, of course, you want me to ;)
#1
Couple of months ago, I’m on a romantic dinner date with a beautiful French-speaking person, and I want to impress my date with my linguistic skills. So, I start speaking in what I think is fluent French. I’m feeling pretty good about myself until the waiter comes over to take our order. I confidently order “escargot”, but with a thick Spanish accent. The waiter looks at me confusedly and repeats the order back to you in French, but with a thick French accent: “Comment voulez-vous vos escargots?” (How do you want your escargot?). I realize my mistake, but instead of admitting to it, I double down and try to convince the waiter that I’m actually speaking a new dialect of French that combines Spanish and French. The waiter looks at me skeptically, but decides to humor me and serves me the escargot. When it arrives, I excitedly take a bite, only to realize that I actually hate snails. My date looks at me in disgust as I struggle to swallow the slimy creature, all while maintaining my ridiculous Spanish-French accent. In the end, I realize that pretending to be something you’re not can have hilarious (and gross) consequences.
#2
Yeah, I told a pretty stupid one that could’ve jepordised both my job and my partner’s.
It was during the height of the pandemic and I was really struggling with my mental health, as I have Bipolar Disorder anyway and at the time, we were all wondering if the world was going to end. Anyway, I had to do something for my family one day but just could NOT face leaving the house – so I stupidly told them I’d tested positive for Covid.
Obviously I hadn’t thought it through. Given I was looking after my dad at the time as primary care-giver (liver transplant plus three different cancers), they freaked out and thought he might catch it and die at any moment because he had no immune system thanks to the chemo.
My partner and I had also gotten a new job together at the time; I hadn’t started yet because my license hadn’t come through but his had. The bad bit? My uncle also worked there as my partner’s boss (the only time nepotism has EVER gone in my favour) – so my family obviously told him I had Covid and because my partner and I live together, my uncle freaked out that he’d been stupid enough to come to work and risk infecting everyone and immediately sent him home.
Realising this idioticlie had jepordised not only my job, but my partner’s job AND my family’s wellbeing, I came clean two days later. They were seriously disappointed and given I had to go work with my uncle the following month, it was both embarrassing and mortifying. He was so mad he even considered firing me before I’d even started.
All that to ‘save’ my mental health and it actually made it 100 times worse! Lesson learned.
And for anyone wondering, my dad’s fine now and in remission. :)
#3
uh the one with DP where i said im dating him but thats less of a lie more of a joke that escalated decently far again i am sorry for the confusion DP
#4
I loved school and excelled in all my grades right up until I got to 6th grade. I’d get teased and picked on for being overweight, which I wasn’t used to up until that point; I won’t say I was bullied, it never went that far (although one kid in particular can come close to being described as one), it was more joking around and wise-cracks than anything, but again, me not having been used to it, I didn’t know how to take it. And, I didn’t have the sense of humor and quick wit I do now, I was rather sensitive and humorless, so, I took it as being bullied and took it like it was the end of the world. So, I started hating (and dreading) going to school; so I hardly ever went. I became a truent.
This had become the “norm”, school was ripped out of my heart, and I hated being there; not going to school was something I kept up until I dropped out of high school in 9th grade. Was held back twice in 7th grade for my poor attendance (and “mild” bad behavior smfh).
I believe it was during the first year I got held back. The one time I decided to show up (which was after maybe 3 weeks) my anxiety was in full force; I knew I was gonna be questioned/criticized/bitched at by teachers staff and students alike for not being at school for so long. So, brilliant me, decided I’d use my weight as the excuse, and say “I was told by my doctor that if I don’t start losing weight I can die soon”. It’s a truth in the medical world, however it wasn’t true in the sense that I was never at no doctor and that was never said to me by one. xD I added that I’ve been away trying to better my health at all kinds of programs (as well as at home).
I realized my lie would come with severe consequences if found out about. I made it a point to tell the students not to say anything to anybody, to the teachers especially. My one classmate, Gabby, ending up opening her mouth and telling this one teacher everything I said once the teacher started raggin on me for being absent so much (Gabby’s heart was in the right place); the teacher snapped on Gabby, saying it was my business and not his her’s or anyone else’s to know about. He contradicted himself though, as he wanted to know why I haven’t been around to “get an education”. So Gabby only did what she thought was right, to give him an answer to get him off my back. He also contradicted himself in another way; I’ll get to that soon. But when Gabby told him my lies you can imagine I turned as white as a friggin ghost. 😂 But I quickly felt at ease when it appeared he was gonna dismiss it and let it go.
The next day, I decided to go back to school to show some good faith in my attendance. I immediately got sent to the principals office when I got there. My heart sunk as I had a feeling I’ve been caught. Sure enough, that damn teacher went right to the principal and made her aware of what I was going around saying. THAT’s the other part where he contradicted himself that I mentioned. She (my principal) had contacted my doctor, my parents, and some institution that did indeed help kids lose weight (the only one in Brooklyn at the time), and needless to say I was busted HARD…
I’d been ordered to see the school therapist for counseling, which was to start after my 1 week in-school suspension, with a stern message from the principal. “You’re lucky we don’t have Children and Youth Services take you from your mom and dad and place you in foster care.”
#5
So today I was going to GSA and I saw a friend I’m not out to on the way there (let’s call her J). For context, GSA is across the hall from J’s club that she runs, and both of us were waiting for the door of the clubs to open (each waiting for our own club). I didn’t want J to see me go into GSA, so I made some excuse about having lost my jacket and I was looking for it. So I run down the hall to the library so i can waste some time and sneak in once she goes to her club. But in the library I run into this other friend (who im also not out to) let’s call her H. H is always curious and she asks me where im going. I tell her I am just looking for my jacket and expect her to leave, but instead she insists on helping me find it. So im running around the library hoping she will eventually get bored and leave, knowing very well that the jacket I “lost” is in my backpack. But she doen’t go anway, so eventually I pretend to have some moment of realization and remember the jacket is in my bag. I hurry off quickly and she seems to suspect something is up but I leave without a word. I feel really bad for lying to J and H, and I was late for GSA. I probably should’ve just gone straight to GSA and at this point I don’t even know why I haven’t come out to my friends. So yeah that’s my story. Also sorry for ranting :P
