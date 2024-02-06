‘Suits’ Renewed Popularity on Streaming Is Well Deserved

In today’s digital age of streaming services like Netflix, TV shows that were once beloved but have been off the air for years can find a second life. A perfect example of this phenomenon is the success of the TV show Suits and its recent popularity on streaming. Even though it was a popular show during its original run, the addition of Suits to Netflix in 2023 propelled it back into the limelight and introduced a whole new generation of audiences to the legal drama.
The convenience of being able to binge-watch entire seasons at once, as well as the widespread availability on a popular platform like Netflix, allowed Suits to reach a larger audience than ever before. This resurgence in popularity highlights the powerful impact that streaming services can have in reviving older shows and giving them a new lease on life. So, as its popularity only continues to grow, let’s explore the legacy of Suits and discuss the potential for another season.
Unveiling the Legacy of Suits
Suits was a captivating comedy-drama series, created by showrunner Aaron Korsh, that follows the lives of a group of lawyers at a prestigious New York City law firm. The show centers around the brilliant and charismatic Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and his talented associate Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who doesn’t even have a law degree. As the seasons progress, the characters navigate through complex legal cases, office politics, and personal relationships, all while maintaining their sharp wit and banter.
Each season of Suits continued to build upon the previous one, deepening the character development, growing its popularity, and introducing new plot twists that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. From the dynamic relationships between the characters to the intense courtroom drama, the show never failed to deliver compelling storylines that left audiences eagerly anticipating the next episode. With each passing season, Suits garnered new fans who were drawn in by the sharp dialogue, gripping performances, and unpredictable plot twists. The show’s ability to balance humor with drama, along with its strong ensemble cast, solidified its reputation as a must-watch series. After nine successful seasons, Suits left a lasting impact on television, showcasing Korsh’s talent as a showrunner and solidifying its place as a beloved and iconic series in television history.
How Suits Was Propelled Back into The Spotlight Thanks to Netflix
Netflix has long been considered the true giant of the streaming world. What’s more, Netflix execs have shown to possess a penchant for carrying on the legacies of certain hit shows by making every episode available on their platform. They have done this with groundbreaking dramas like Breaking Bad, and comedy classics like Friends. In 2023, they gifted their subscribers with every single season of Suits. Not only did beloved fans of the show head over to Netflix to re-binge the series, a new wave of viewers discovered the show for the first time, demonstrating how timeless the series really is, even over a decade after it first aired. In fact, Suits was one of the most popular shows on Netflix in 2023, racking up an impressive watch time of 57.7 billion minutes.
Will There Be Another Season of Suits?
After the triumphant resurgence of Suits, many fans have been vying for another season. After all, Suits ended at the peak of its popularity in 2019. This left diehard fans bewildered, despite the show’s iconic final episode. However, it seems lovers of the show won’t have to wait too long to delve into this world once again. Yet, it is not a brand new season that is on the horizon, but a spinoff.
As reported by Variety, Suits: LA has landed a pilot order at NCB Universal. So, this doesn’t guarantee a new show, as pilots have to be tested and passed by the studio. If the project comes to fruition past its pilot stage, it is shaping up to be an exciting affair. According to the official synopsis, Suits: LA will center on “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”
Filming is set to commence in March 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. Casting details have not yet been announced. Furthermore, as of yet, no original cast members are attached to the series. Yet, this could change. However, it is safe to assume that Meghan Markle will not be returning to the show even if the other cast members do, as she is now The Duchess of Sussex. So, if you’re geared up for the new spinoff of Suits, here’s everything you need to know about the anticipated Suits: LA.
