Teen Calls Parents “Selfish” For Making Him Miss His Graduation Trip To Watch His Siblings During Family Emergency, Parent Asks For Advice

Finding the right person to look after your child is not an easy task, especially when it's a last-minute thing or an emergency situation.
The latter is what led to the redditor u/Some-Accident-1065 asking his son to watch over his siblings. The oldest of three kids, he had just graduated high school and was about to go on a road trip when an accident in the family altered the plans. The graduate’s parents weren’t able to find someone to watch over the kids, so they asked for their son’s help and split the AITA community into two camps about it.
Finding someone to look after your child might not be easy, especially in emergency situations

This young man had to miss his graduation road trip when he was asked to look after his younger siblings
The parent updated the community on how things developed


The OP explained certain matters in the comments
Children of different ages often help their parents to look after their younger siblings

Anyone with a younger sibling or two knows that being the eldest one often entails assisting parents in numerous ways. Whether it’s babysitting the little ones or helping around the house, oldest kids typically become parents’ right hand for family-related matters. Some data suggests that out of all people under the age of 18 that have siblings, 41% are the oldest ones, meaning there ought to be quite a few people familiar with the struggle.
Watching over their younger siblings is likely one of the most common tasks that befalls the shoulders of the eldest ones. However, the age of when they start to do it differs with each household. Some parents believe a thirteen-year-old can be completely fine looking after a child younger than them, while others might feel uneasy leaving kids with someone this young.
A survey of parents in the UK revealed that the majority of them—66%, to be exact—are okay with their twelve-year-old offspring looking after the family’s little ones for an evening. When it comes to overnight stays, the vast majority (81%) said they would only leave their kids if the eldest one was 15 and over.
The OP was understandably not willing to leave their seven and 11-year-olds home alone overnight, which is why they asked the oldest one to stay with them, even though it meant missing the first few days of the graduation trip.
Traveling can have numerous benefits on a developing mind

Even though it was an emergency that altered the family’s plans, the young man was understandably upset about not being able to join his friends for the entirety of the trip. In addition to spending quality time with friends, graduation travel has more benefits on the youth, according to a recent study. It pointed out that such travels positively reflect in the graduate’s social fulfillment, self-efficacy improvement, escape/relaxation, interest pursuit, and self-esteem enhancement.
A survey conducted by the Student & Youth Travel Association also suggested that traveling can have a positive effect on the developing mind of a young person. According to it, as many as 74% of teachers believe travel has a positive impact on students’ personal development, and 56% say it also positively influences their education and career.
There are numerous benefits of traveling to people of different ages; however, unexpected matters can change travel plans at any time. That’s why the OP was put in a position where they had to ask their son to look after his younger siblings—a request that split the online community into two camps about whether they were a jerk for doing so.
Some Redditors didn't think the parent was a jerk in the situation
Others believed the OP was in the wrong here
There were also community members who thought everyone was at fault
As well as those who thought no one was being a jerk here
